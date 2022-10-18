ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Friday, October 21, 2022

ATLANTA - Harry Potter Exhibit Atlanta becomes a "Wizarding World" thanks to new exhibition: You've read the books, and you've seen the movies. But if you've always dreamed of literally stepping inside the Wizarding World made famous through J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books, the time has finally come.
Atlanta becomes a 'Wizarding World' thanks to new exhibition

ATLANTA - You’ve read the books, and you’ve seen the movies. But if you’ve always dreamed of literally stepping inside the Wizarding World made famous through J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, the time has finally come. Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens to the public today at...
Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
Checkout-free market offers alcohol, hot food at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA - There's a new place for concessions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium designed for ease and convenience, so fans can spend less time in line for food and drinks and more time in their seat. The ATL Market is a "grab-and-go" style concession stand located on the 100 concourse between Sections...
Gainesville vs Shiloh – Friday Night Heights

The Red Elephants have not forgotten to win every single game this season. They travel to Shiloh where the Generals have been working on a winning streak and hope to bust their AAAAAA Region 8 rival’s perfect season.
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
Lassiter vs Pope – Game of the Week

This AAAAAA Region 7 matchup is fierce. Most of the player know each other, they grew up alongside each other, but on the gridiron, for the High 5 Sports Game of the Week, they are on opposite ends of the field. Lassiter and Pope met up in Marietta on Friday night for a chance to win the sacred High 5 Golden Hand Trophy!
Meadowcreek vs Norcross – MicD Up

Norcross is on a 5-game winning streak and are trying to stay perfect in AAAAAAA Region 7, but Meadowcreek is on a roll after their big victory over region rivals Discovery last week. So, can the Mustangs prevail? Let’s watch the game through the eyes of Meadowcreek head coach Todd Wofford in this week’s Mic’D Up.
Decatur vs Lithonia

More Bulldog and AAAAA Region 4 action, the winner of this game will need to go up against the winner of the previous game on their way to clinch the region. Will it be Decatur or Lithonia?
High 5 Sports recap – Week Ten

ATLANTA - There's no clowning around. It is already Week Ten of High 5 Sports. Soon, spooky season will turn into the post season. But until there, there's still plenty of High 5 Sports action. Here's a recap of this week:. Play of the Night - Week Ten. This week’s...
Chamblee vs Arabia Mountain

Arabia Mountain hosted Chamblee on Friday night. Both teams are 1-0 in AAAAA Region 4, but can they stay that way?
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
Carrollton vs Westlake – Call of the Week

The winner of this game could go on to claim the top spot in AAAAAAA Region 2. Carrollton and Westlake battled it out on the field as 680 The Fan’s Karl Werl and Doug Konkel called it from the press box and FOX 5 photojournalist Eli Jordan captured all the action from the sidelines.
Man stabbed in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - A man was stabbed in southeast Atlanta Saturday morning, now officers are left questioning who did it and why. Atlanta police reported to an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and found a man with a significant wound to his chest. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing, according...
Man dies when motorcycle crashes into median wall, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police said a man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a median on Arthur Langford Parkway. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected in the eastbound plants of Langford Parkway at the Interstate 75/85 expressway. The motorcycle was the...
Loganville vs Jefferson

Here’s another team perfect for the season, this time in AAAAA Region 8. The Red Devils have gone 8-0, but the Dragons of Jefferson have torn through the region knocking down the last three rivals. Will they claim another?
