Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Murder Mystery Dinner pays homage to Top GunMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
fox5atlanta.com
New experience brings Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Atlanta
You’ve read the books, and you’ve seen the movies. But if you’ve always dreamed of literally stepping inside Harry Potter's Wizarding World, the time has finally come.
fox5atlanta.com
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Friday, October 21, 2022
ATLANTA - Harry Potter Exhibit Atlanta becomes a "Wizarding World" thanks to new exhibition: You’ve read the books, and you’ve seen the movies. But if you’ve always dreamed of literally stepping inside the Wizarding World made famous through J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, the time has finally come.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta becomes a 'Wizarding World' thanks to new exhibition
ATLANTA - You’ve read the books, and you’ve seen the movies. But if you’ve always dreamed of literally stepping inside the Wizarding World made famous through J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, the time has finally come. Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens to the public today at...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
fox5atlanta.com
Checkout-free market offers alcohol, hot food at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA - There's a new place for concessions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium designed for ease and convenience, so fans can spend less time in line for food and drinks and more time in their seat. The ATL Market is a "grab-and-go" style concession stand located on the 100 concourse between Sections...
fox5atlanta.com
Gainesville vs Shiloh – Friday Night Heights
The Red Elephants have not forgotten to win every single game this season. They travel to Shiloh where the Generals have been working on a winning streak and hope to bust their AAAAAA Region 8 rival’s perfect season.
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested by SWAT at Atlanta hotel
Police arrived and saw the man allegedly throwing things out of a hotel window. He was arrested without incident.
fox5atlanta.com
Lassiter vs Pope – Game of the Week
This AAAAAA Region 7 matchup is fierce. Most of the player know each other, they grew up alongside each other, but on the gridiron, for the High 5 Sports Game of the Week, they are on opposite ends of the field. Lassiter and Pope met up in Marietta on Friday night for a chance to win the sacred High 5 Golden Hand Trophy!
fox5atlanta.com
Meadowcreek vs Norcross – MicD Up
Norcross is on a 5-game winning streak and are trying to stay perfect in AAAAAAA Region 7, but Meadowcreek is on a roll after their big victory over region rivals Discovery last week. So, can the Mustangs prevail? Let’s watch the game through the eyes of Meadowcreek head coach Todd Wofford in this week’s Mic’D Up.
fox5atlanta.com
Decatur vs Lithonia
More Bulldog and AAAAA Region 4 action, the winner of this game will need to go up against the winner of the previous game on their way to clinch the region. Will it be Decatur or Lithonia?
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap – Week Ten
ATLANTA - There's no clowning around. It is already Week Ten of High 5 Sports. Soon, spooky season will turn into the post season. But until there, there's still plenty of High 5 Sports action. Here's a recap of this week:. Play of the Night - Week Ten. This week’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Chamblee vs Arabia Mountain
Arabia Mountain hosted Chamblee on Friday night. Both teams are 1-0 in AAAAA Region 4, but can they stay that way?
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
fox5atlanta.com
Carrollton vs Westlake – Call of the Week
The winner of this game could go on to claim the top spot in AAAAAAA Region 2. Carrollton and Westlake battled it out on the field as 680 The Fan’s Karl Werl and Doug Konkel called it from the press box and FOX 5 photojournalist Eli Jordan captured all the action from the sidelines.
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed in southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man was stabbed in southeast Atlanta Saturday morning, now officers are left questioning who did it and why. Atlanta police reported to an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and found a man with a significant wound to his chest. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing, according...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies when motorcycle crashes into median wall, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police said a man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a median on Arthur Langford Parkway. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected in the eastbound plants of Langford Parkway at the Interstate 75/85 expressway. The motorcycle was the...
fox5atlanta.com
Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death still mysterious 25 years later
ATLANTA - Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death. Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago. Who was...
fox5atlanta.com
Loganville vs Jefferson
Here’s another team perfect for the season, this time in AAAAA Region 8. The Red Devils have gone 8-0, but the Dragons of Jefferson have torn through the region knocking down the last three rivals. Will they claim another?
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found stabbed to death in NW Atlanta home where SWAT arrests man, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a home in which police discovered a woman was apparently stabbed to death in northwest Atlanta. The situation started at around 8:15 p.m. at a home on North Avenue. Neighbors called officers to the area due to safety concerns.
Comments / 0