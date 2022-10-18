Cleveland.com photographer’s favorite photos from the Cleveland Browns loss to the New England Patriots

Read full article on original website
Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected
BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
No. 2 St. Edward doesn’t hold back in 41-20 win vs. No. 1 Archbishop Hoban
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Neither St. Edward nor Archbishop Hoban held back. Both teams had the top seeds in their respective regions for next week’s OHSAA football playoffs well in hand. Yet, pride pushed the top two teams in the cleveland.com rankings. So did St. Edward’s offensive line, which...
Browns can finish the weekend in first in the AFC North with a victory over the Ravens: Browns takes
BALTIMORE, Md. — As bleak as things seem with the Browns losing three straight and slipping to 2-4, they can finish Week 7 in first place in the AFC North with a victory over the 3-3 Ravens here on Sunday. If the Browns beat the Ravens and the Bengals...
Why won’t the Browns use back up QB Joshua Dobbs? Hey, Mary Kay
BALTIMORE, Md. -- n this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joshua Dobbs, Denzel Ward and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Why do you think Kevin Stefanski is dead set on not playing Joshua Dobbs? — Ken, Newbury Park, Ca.
Week 10 OHSAA football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 10 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson ruled out against Falcons with neck injury in fourth quarter
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered an apparent neck injury late in the third quarter against Atlanta. He didn’t get up after trying to chase down Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota on a short gain. He was evaluated by trainers, but ended up walking off the field under his own power.
What can we say about the Browns? They are very good at being frustrating – Terry Pluto
BALTIMORE, Maryland – I don’t care that the Browns lost another close game. Their record is 2-5 after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens. They’ve now lost four in a row. Bad teams? Well, you’re watching one. Let’s start when the game basically ended. The...
Browns rookie kicker Cade York felt he hit final 60-yard FG attempt well despite Malik Harrison block
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns kicker Cade York is confident. Had Ravens linebacker and Ohio State alum Malik Harrison not gotten a hand on the York’s 60-yard field goal attempt with 1:59 to play in Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore, York felt like he struck the kick well enough for it to go through the uprights.
Cleveland.com
Winners and Losers from the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now winners of four of their last five games after a 35-17 romp over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. He completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 20 more yards on the ground. The only thing he didn’t do was drive the team bus to the game, but no one would’ve stopped him if he wanted to.
Chuck Kyle’s final regular-season game served as a celebration for the legendary St. Ignatius football coach (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – St. Ignatius Football has been a staple of the high school football scene in Northeast Ohio for decades. The Wildcats have played home games at a variety of different venues of the years, including First Federal Lakewood Stadium (now the home of the St. Edward Eagles), Byers Field, FirstEnergy Stadium and its predecessor, Municipal Stadium.
Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee) carted off vs. Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter with a knee injury during
Browns’ Michael Dunn: ‘I didn’t think I moved’ on Cade York’s 55-yard FG attempt for costly false start
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The false start call on Browns offensive lineman Michael Dunn on Cade York’s 55-yard field goal attempt at the end of their 23-20 loss to the Ravens was so questionable that even former Browns center JC Tretter and current NFL Players Association President called it out.
What Cam Taylor-Britt’s NFL debut means for the Bengals’ cornerbacks moving forward
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cam Taylor-Britt sat at his locker, pulled on his black long-sleeve shirt and leaned back with a contagious smile as he prepared to give his postgame interview. At that point, there wasn’t anything that could make the Bengals rookie cornerback frown. Taylor-Britt had just finished...
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Browns at Ravens: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 7 game
BALTIMORE -- The Browns are taking on the Ravens on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore, kicking off a tough two week stretch of division games. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is at 1 p.m. EDT. Both teams have had their struggles throughout the first six games of the season. The four...
Grade Jacoby Brissett’s performance against the Ravens (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns couldn’t steal a win during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jacoby Brissett delivered a better showing, after the offensive debacle during week five. Brissett threw for 258 passing yards, and delivered 121 of those passing yards in the first quarter alone. On the flip side, he recorded zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Grade Joe Burrow’s 481-yard passing game in the Bengals’ 35-17 win vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow continued his trend of improving each week with his outburst against the Falcons, helping the Bengals to a 35-17 win Sunday. The Bengals’ gunslinger was cool and collected on his way to 481 passing yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-42 passing and a season-high 138.2 passer rating. Burrow also pitched in 20 rushing yards and his third rushing TD in as many games as the Bengals moved to 4-3.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards: Live updates from Cleveland’s home opener
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers will play their first home game of the season tonight against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EDT. Donovan Mitchell will look to continue his hot streak. The three-time All-Star became the first player in franchise history to open a season with back-to-back 30-point performances.
