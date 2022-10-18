Cleveland.com photographer’s favorite photos from the Cleveland Browns loss to the New England Patriots

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now winners of four of their last five games after a 35-17 romp over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. He completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 20 more yards on the ground. The only thing he didn’t do was drive the team bus to the game, but no one would’ve stopped him if he wanted to.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 40 MINUTES AGO