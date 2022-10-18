‘Echo 3’ Trailer: ‘The Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal Returns With A New Apple TV+ Action Series

Read full article on original website
‘Black Samurai’: ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski Joins Netflix Feature Adaptation Of Popular Book Series
While Chad Stahelski wraps up post-production on “John Wick: Chapter 4,” he has one of his next projects lined up at Netflix. Deadline reports that Stahleski will direct the streamer’s feature film adaptation of the “Black Samurai” novels, about an American soldier who learns the way of the samurai.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Geena Davis Says She Once Rejected Jack Nicholson Using Advice She Received From Dustin Hoffman On ‘Tootsie’ Set
Geena Davis‘s memoir, “Dying Of Politeness,” dropped earlier this month, and in it, the actress has plenty of stories from her rise to fame and subsequent career. But one of the best stories is one she told The New Yorker in a recent profile, about the career advice her “Tootsie” co-star Dustin Hoffman told her to ward off the sexual advances of other actors.
‘Raymond & Ray’: Ethan Hawke On Finally Working With Ewan McGregor & The Deep Humanism Of Director Rodrigo Garcia [Interview]
You can bury family, but you can’t bury the past. Your father, whom you hated, dies. His final wish, which seems like some perverse joke from the great beyond, is that you and your half-brother not only attend the funeral but are the two men who actually dig the grave. Oh yeah, this father also named your Raymond and then had a son with another woman and named him Raymond, leaving you to be known as Raymond and Ray to distinguish yourselves from one another, seemingly yet another cruel joke your unknowable father inexplicably gave you at birth.
‘Terror Train’ Review: Tubi’s Remake Of The 1980 Slasher Goes Off The Rails Fast [BHFF]
Of all the horror movies to remake, Tubi could do a lot worse than 1980’s “Terror Train.” Sure, the original is one of the countless slashers made in the wake of John Carpenter‘s 1978 classic “Halloween” and its massive success. But it’s also an underrated example of the subgenre’s formula and moral themes. On New Year’s Eve, a group of pre-med students pulls a prank on an awkward pledge who ends up traumatized in a psychiatric facility afterward. Three years later, the same group celebrates New Year’s again, this time on a party train with a bunch of costumed classmates. But someone else is on board, too: a masked killer targeting the six involved in the prank three years earlier. Could it be the same pledge long-forgotten by the students?
Tim Burton Talks About The “Strange Phenomenon” Of His Studio Career, His Foiled ‘House Of Wax’ Musical With Michael Jackson & More
After a career spanning nearly forty years, Tim Burton shows no signs of slowing down, even if it’s been three years since his last film, the live-action Disney remake of “Dumbo.” Up next for the auteur? “Wednesday,” his Netflix series based on “The Addams Family” character, starring Jenny Ortega. At the Lumière Festival in Lyon, Deadline caught up with Burton, who talked about his studio career, Johnny Depp, and a lost musical project with Michael Jackson.
‘Maria’: Angelina Jolie Will Play Opera Singer Maria Callas In Pablo Larraín’s Upcoming Biopic
With “Neruda,” “Jackie,” and “Spencer,” Pablo Larraín has explored the limits and possibilities of the biopic. Now he’ll do it again with a new female subject, and Angelina Jolie set to star. READ MORE: ‘Without Blood’: Angelina Jolie Embraces The Western In...
Emma Corrin Talks Importance Of ‘My Policeman’ & Says She Couldn’t Put The Scripts For ‘Retreat’ Down [Interview]
No, Emma Corrin was not going to talk about their “My Policeman” co-star Harry Styles. Perhaps I should have been more forceful in my questioning, but…no. Considering the swirl of gossip around the pop star that shouldn’t be surprising. But, when asked about working with Styles and their other co-star, David Dawson, well, the response instead segued to compliment the film’s director, Michael Grandage.
‘Sam & Kate’ Trailer: Dustin Hoffman & Sissy Spacek Star In Comedy Co-Starring Their Children On November 11
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are two of the most beloved actors of their generation. Now, in their next film together, they’ll have to fend with a new generation: their real-life kids. “Sam & Kate” stars Hoffman and Spacek, but their children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk, also co-star...
‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Talks The Long Haul Fight To Include The Justice Society & Superman In His New DC Film [Interview]
Dwayne Johnson’s epic “Black Adam” thunders into theaters this weekend. A film about 15 years in the making— Johnson recently shared a story on social media sharing a press hit about him playing the character in 2007—Johnson has just never given up on the anti-hero character.
