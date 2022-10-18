Read full article on original website
Deals: Magic Trackpad 2 Discounted to Low Price of $84.99 ($44 Off)
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The Magic Trackpad 2 is in new condition and is in stock and ready to ship from Woot, with free shipping options available for Amazon Prime members. The Magic Trackpad 2 is compatible with Macs and iPads (running iPadOS 13.4 or later), and only the white color option is on sale today.
Amazon Launches First Pre-Order Discount on New Apple TV 4K at $124.99
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. While not a massive discount, this is still a notable deal given it's the first pre-order discount on the 2022 Apple TV 4K. We don't expect much steeper discounts than this to come out any time soon; for those types of deals you'll need to shop for the 2021 models, which are as low as $99.99 today on Amazon.
