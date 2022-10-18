ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

The Huckberry Fall Classics Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Transitional Staples

By Paolo Sandoval, @BoomBoomPaolow
InsideHook
InsideHook
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUCaA_0idXUNN000
THe Huckberry Fall Classics Sale has all your transitional needs, thrown together in one discounted sale. Huckberry/Getty Images

Got your fall wardrobe sorted? This is, of course, a rhetorical question; there will always be more transitional wear to be had, bigger and better and bolder ways to mix up your closet for fall, from swanky sweater vests to comfy cords. But the point remains, it’s about time to have your autumnal staples — you know, your hoodie, chinos, boots, what have you — locked down. And if you’re less than prepared for the season ahead, you’re in luck: the inaugural Huckberry Fall Classics Sale is here to sort you out.

The Huckberry Fall Classic Sale doesn’t have an abundance of styles or crazy discounts — what the sale does have, however, is solid discounts of up to 30% on Huckberry’s seasonal bestsellers, tried and true staples from rugged brands like Flint and Tinder, Wellen, Rhodes and more. 10-Year Hoodies, premium leather footwear and office-ready sweaters are all waiting to be scooped up and worn in.

The only catch? You have approximately 72 hours to shop until the sale disappears. Because you’re already short on time, we’ve neatly rounded up the highlights from the sale, just begging to be added to your cart. Below, the 5 best deals from Huckberry’s Fall Classic Sale.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The New Lufthansa First-Class Suite Is Ridiculous

Late last week, German carrier Lufthansa announced a new product generation — “Allegris” — which is set to include new experiences in all classes…but none more so than first class. “For the very first time in the company’s history, the Lufthansa First Class is receiving...
InsideHook

Tweet Goes Viral After Passenger Calls Seatmates Too Fat to Fly

Even under the best of circumstances, air travel is often…not great. And if you happen to find to yourself in a middle seat, in economy class, sandwiched between two unwitting passengers, it’s even less great. That said, most discerning travelers chalk it up to part of the experience and keep it moving. They don’t, instead, pen a public screed, for the consumption of thousands, shaming those passengers. And certainly not shaming those passengers for their weight. Unless that traveler is Sydney Watson, apparently.
InsideHook

Report: Automakers Have Spent $75 Billion to Date on Self-Driving Cars

Will the future of cars and trucks be one that involves self-driving vehicles? It’s a question that some of the biggest technology companies out there are currently trying to answer — and it’s a feature that Tesla in particular has a lot riding on. But driverless cars remain a significant gamble — both in terms of the technological changes that engineers face and in terms of the moral decisions that their work calls to mind.
InsideHook

Craving a Bottled Negroni Sbagliato? Now You Can Pre-Order One.

Earlier this month, House of the Dragon‘s Emma D’Arcy set the internet on fire by discussing their cocktail of choice. D’Arcy made the case for a Negroni Sbagliato (say it with me: “with prosecco in it”), and millions of people found the clip of them discussing said drink entirely enticing. Perhaps it was due to D’Arcy’s delivery of the phrase; perhaps it was the fact that, hey, said cocktail does sound delicious. Perhaps it was both. Google even got into the action with an Easter egg celebrating the drink choices of D’Arcy and their costar, Olivia Cooke.
InsideHook

Uber Eats Is Now Delivering Cannabis to Customers in This Lucky City

Food delivery apps have made it easy to order a burger and fries without ever leaving your couch, save to open the front door. Now, cannabis users in Toronto can enjoy their flower and edibles without driving to the dispensary. Uber Eats has partnered with online cannabis retailer Leafly to bring products from three different dispensaries to residents in the Canadian city. All they have to do is prove they’re 19 years or older upon arrival of their weed and other THC products. According to Leafly, this partnership is the first of its kind, and both companies hope that it will help to stop cannabis users from driving while high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

Floyd’s Excellent Modular Furniture Is All 20% Off

Floyd is a Detroit-based furniture maker that crafts beautiful, unique items for your home. Named after the creator’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather (all steelworkers from Ohio), Floyd’s modular products are a reaction to disposable furniture, aka those cheap wares that inevitably end up in a landfill. Plus, they’re easy to move, modify and build. We’ve been fans since the company’s launch.
OHIO STATE
InsideHook

It Appears the Seahawks Fleeced the Broncos in the Russell Wilson Trade

Following last night’s debacle on Monday Night Football against the clueless yet victorious Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos have now blown two consecutive games in overtime on national television and Denver now sits at 2-4 with just 91 points scored on the season, by far the worst of any team that has played the first six weeks without a bye. (Conversely, Denver’s defense has given up only 93 points and six touchdowns this season, including just one in the past two games.)
DENVER, CO
InsideHook

Steak Secrets From Brooklyn’s New Neighborhood Chophouse

Nestled near a leafy corner on Union Street in Carroll Gardens across the street from a set of the type of classic Brooklyn brownstones that dominate the neighborhood’s residential streets sits Gus’s Chop House, a new destination for cocktails, veggies, fish, pork, chicken and steak from chef Chris McDade and sommelier James O’Brien.
BROOKLYN, NY
InsideHook

UFC President Dana White’s Power Slap League Set for Las Vegas Debut in 2022

A new competitor for WWE SmackDown from Dana White has just gotten the green light to put the slap down in Las Vegas as soon as late 2022. Following a vote by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) in Vegas at the commission’s monthly meeting, the UFC president’s Power Slap League (PSL) was approved after a proposal and presentation by UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell, according to MMA Junkie. Campbell, who is part of the PSL’s ownership group along with White and others, spoke for fewer than 15 minutes before it was agreed upon that the new league would be regulated and overseen by the NSAC.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

Grey Poupon Is Entering the Olivia Wilde-Jason Sudeikis Scandal, And Now We Want to Swear Off Salad Dressing Forever

A simple salad dressing has taken the internet by storm this week after sending Jason Sudeikis into a tailspin in the ever-unfolding drama between him and ex-partner Olivia Wilde. If you’re not up-to-date on the commotion, it all started when — according to the former couple’s nanny — Sudeikis laid down under Wilde’s car to prevent her from leaving with her “special salad dressing” to go have dinner with new beau Harry Styles.
InsideHook

Scientists Discovered a New — and Already Endangered — Whale Species

Normally, the discovery of a new species is grounds for celebration. And in the case of Rice’s whale — also known as the Gulf of Mexico whale — that is very much the case, but it’s tempered with no small amount of scientific anxiety. That’s because, according to this Washington Post article, there have only been 50 known examples of the species in the wild.
InsideHook

Was a Pesticide’s Manufacturer Aware of Its Connection to Parkinson’s?

The last few decades have abounded with stories of large corporations releasing products that caused harm — some through addiction, and others through debilitating physical conditions. What makes many of these cases far worse is learning that a company knew that they were causing harm but took no action to stop it. This can involve everything from the effects of pollution to the opioid epidemic. And the latest instance of it might come from the world of pesticides.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

Shinola’s Pet Collection, J.Crew X Tracksmith and a Bose Smart Soundbar

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Shinola’s collaboration with Carolina Pet Company, J.Crew’s running-focused collection with Tracksmith, Bose’s latest smart soundbar and more.
InsideHook

“TÁR” Is the First Movie to Really Get Cancel Culture Right

It’s not often that the public gets the chance to observe the entire film industry undergo a collective, full-scale existential crisis, and when we do, it’s usually of the technical rather than spiritual variety. Singin’ in the Rain and Sunset Blvd. captured the old guard’s anxieties about the introduction of sound to moving pictures, and those inclined to look closely at the last decade of auteur projects can find plenty of unease about the changeover to digital equipment and imagery. What makes the no-less-seismic era of Me Too truly, fully unprecedented is that the conversation no longer revolves around how artists make movies, but how they live. There’s a war on, and everyone seems to believe they must pick a side.
InsideHook

Americans Are Still Drinking Luxury Spirits, Inflation Be Damned

Drinkers are gravitating toward higher-priced spirits, according to a new report by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), with luxury brands growing 23% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the same quarter the previous year. Luxury brands, as defined by DISCUS, are 750ml bottles...
InsideHook

Yankees-Guardians Playoff Series Sets Up a Potential Rematch With Midges

In the fall of 2007, the New York Yankees traveled to Cleveland for a playoff game that quickly became one of the most surreal in baseball history. As a retrospective piece in The Ringer described in minute detail, Joba Chamberlain took to the mound for the Yankees in the seventh inning and soon faced one of his most relentless opponents. We’re not talking about a preternaturally skilled batter; instead, Chamberlain was attacked by a swarm of midges.
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideHook

Las Vegas Is Getting A Museum Dedicated to Punk

As paradoxical as it might seem, we’re now at a point in time when punk rock has its own institutions dedicated to it. If you’re ever in Reykjavik, the subterranean Punk Museum — which I highly recommend checking out — offers a fantastic guide to one country’s experience with punk. (My visit there also turned me on to the music of the early-80s postpunk band Purrkur Pillnikk, who are fantastic.) And the Metropolitan Museum of Art has also put punk in the spotlight, with its 2013 exhibit Punk: Chaos to Couture.)
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

“Churchill: A Drinking Life” Is a Booze-Soaked Tour Through History

Famous figures known for their liquid appetites tend to flame out early: Think Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Hunter S. Thompson, just to name a few. But Winston Churchill managed to become an icon of imbibery while leading his nation to victory in WWII, sounding the alarm on Soviet communism and serving twice as prime minister (although we can certainly debate his overall legacy). This begs the question: Are all the booze anecdotes about Winston Churchill’s drinking, from whisky sodas in the early a.m. to shaking a bottle of vermouth in the direction of France merely romantic myth? Or was he really the world’s most functional alcoholic?
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy