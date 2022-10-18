The Huckberry Fall Classics Sale Is a Treasure Trove of Transitional Staples

THe Huckberry Fall Classics Sale has all your transitional needs, thrown together in one discounted sale. Huckberry/Getty Images

Got your fall wardrobe sorted? This is, of course, a rhetorical question; there will always be more transitional wear to be had, bigger and better and bolder ways to mix up your closet for fall, from swanky sweater vests to comfy cords. But the point remains, it’s about time to have your autumnal staples — you know, your hoodie, chinos, boots, what have you — locked down. And if you’re less than prepared for the season ahead, you’re in luck: the inaugural Huckberry Fall Classics Sale is here to sort you out.

The Huckberry Fall Classic Sale doesn’t have an abundance of styles or crazy discounts — what the sale does have, however, is solid discounts of up to 30% on Huckberry’s seasonal bestsellers, tried and true staples from rugged brands like Flint and Tinder, Wellen, Rhodes and more. 10-Year Hoodies, premium leather footwear and office-ready sweaters are all waiting to be scooped up and worn in.

The only catch? You have approximately 72 hours to shop until the sale disappears. Because you’re already short on time, we’ve neatly rounded up the highlights from the sale, just begging to be added to your cart. Below, the 5 best deals from Huckberry’s Fall Classic Sale.