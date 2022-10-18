Read full article on original website
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
WSMV
Rollover crash on Charlotte Pike
Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
Juveniles captured after Cheatham County search
The situation began unfolding around 9 p.m. in the area of Sams Creek Road.
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Nashville
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Murfreesboro Man Died in Bicycle Accident on HWY 231 South
The 69-year-old man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County died in an accident while riding his bike, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert was initially issued for Jessie Hobbs after family members reported they had not seen or heard from him since Wednesday, October 5th.
Murfreesboro Family Escapes House Fire Unharmed
MURFREESBORO, TENN. – (October 18, 2022) The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced a Murfreesboro family on Monday, Oct. 17. Two adults and two dogs got out of the burning home safely. The fire happened at a home in the...
Albino deer on permanent display in Middle Tennessee
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency unveiled the return of Ole Caney to his hometown Tuesday.
Kentucky man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested in Nashville
A man wanted for his connection with the murder of his daughter has been arrested in Nashville.
WSMV
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
WSMV
Man charged after shooting, crash that killed 17-year-old in Nashville
Deandre Conway is facing six felony warrants following a deadly apartment shooting that killed Terry Farmer and the subsequent crash that killed Landen Guye, 17.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WSMV
Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
Deputies searching for woman missing over a week in Maury County
Officials say Jaden Leigh Carpenter, also known as "Shug," has not spoken to her family in over a week.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
La Vergne woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
