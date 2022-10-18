Read full article on original website
Georgia election official asks Biden, Abrams how many records they need to break to get apology
Continued record voter turnout in Georgia following the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state alleging racist voting practices and the president’s accusation that the system is "Jim Crow 2.0" has at least one Georgia election official looking for an apology from the administration. "How many turnout records do...
CANDIDATE SPOTLIGHT: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp talks inflation, crime, Stacey Abrams
Georgia's gubernatorial race takes center stage in this edition of Candidate Spotlight, Fox News Digital's series that asks candidates in top races to respond to the policy and political questions that are top of mind for voters across the country. Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., told Fox News Digital...
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Stacey Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday, saying she believes the candidate […] The post Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Stacey Abrams in Georgia election appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Joy Reid, Jemele Hill blame racism, ‘proximity to whiteness’ for DeSantis' popularity with Hispanics
Progressive media members Joy Reid and Jemele Hill argued that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., growing popularity among Latinos could be attributed to racism.
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Our Podcast “Georgia Votes 2022” took a deep dive into recent allegations by the Herschel Walker campaign that Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s church Ebenezer Baptist was involved in evictions at an apartment building the church is connected to. Warnock has said no one was kicked out of their housing.
McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cut off TV ad reservations in New Hampshire.
WATCH: Voters in Georgia lean towards Walker but break with Republican over Warnock church eviction criticism
ATLANTA – Voters in Georgia are largely expressing their support for Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, but are breaking with him over the criticism he's leveled against his opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, concerning the latter's church evicting tenants from apartments it owns. Fox News Digital spoke to...
Democrats 'lied to' Latinos, who will be decisive to a GOP-flipped House: Yesli Vega
Democrats have "lied" to Latino voters, who are flocking to the Republican Party after being falsely viewed as single-issue voters, Virginia Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega told Fox News on Thursday. Vega, a former law enforcement officer in Prince William County, said her race is one of many that will...
MSNBC analyst complains voters concerned about crime because GOP 'sensationalizes' the issue
An MSNBC legal analyst accused Republicans of "weaponizing" and "sensationalizing" crime after Pennsylvania voters revealed the issue was a top concern.
The 25-year-old first time GOP candidate who would help Republicans win back the House by making history
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., always knew he faced a challenging re-election this year. "This is always going to be a close race. And New Hampshire always has close elections and very competitive races. This district has swung back and forth between the two parties many times during the last 10 or 20 years," the two-term Democratic representative in battleground New Hampshire’s swingy First Congressional District told Fox News this week.
US Senate candidate John Fetterman is the most 'pro-murderer' nominee in America: Dr. Oz
As he gets ready for his debate with Democrat John Fetterman, GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz shares updates on his continuing Senate campaign in Pennsylvania.
Swing voters rip Fetterman on MSNBC: ‘Hard to watch him speak’, ‘sore eye for the Democratic Party'
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" segment on Friday, Pennsylvania swing voters expressed concern over Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's health.
New York Times endorses Kathy Hochul for governor, condemns Lee Zeldin’s ‘loyalty to Trumpism’
The New York Times editorial board endorsed Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul to keep her office on Election Day. NYT attacked Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin as a radical Trump supporter.
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
DeSantis, Biden hurricane recovery actions show how 2024 race might shape up
DeSantis hurricane recovery actions a huge hit as even Biden admits potential opponent did a ‘remarkable’ job. Result shows how 2024 race might shape up.
New York Gov. Hochul brags about tougher 'bail laws' in campaign ad amid tightening race with Lee Zeldin
New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul boasted enacting tougher bail laws in a new campaign advertisement released on Friday amid a tightening re-election bid.
Local church host ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally ahead of November 8th election day
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-It’s a night of praise and worship for the community and members of Bethel AME Church. They are also helping people register to vote. The Faith Works organization and Bethel AME Church are organizing voting rallies across Georgia. “The outcome of this election is in our hands and I am excited it was […]
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
Philadelphia DA Krasner claims Republican focus on city crime is 'racist messaging'
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Friday claimed that Republicans' preoccupation with crime ahead of the midterms was "racist messaging."
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
