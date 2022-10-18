Read full article on original website
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 10
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this tenth week of FFN 2022.
Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
Augusta, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Augusta. The Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School football team will have a game with TW Josey High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
School bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School, dispatch says
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working an accident involving a school bus in front of Greenbrier Middle School. Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning. No injuries were immediately reported. You are urged to use caution if you are traveling...
Playoff anticipation builds between Barnwell and Woodland
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell and Woodland’s schedules may be without their blemishes now, but after the clock starts ticking…only one will walk off in distance of a region crown. Barnwell has won each of the last three meetings between the two. We were in Warhorse territory, where...
At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools have dealt with at least two threats this week, with one leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old. The latest incident happened Wednesday at T.W. Josey High School, where a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The threat put the school on lockdown, but the campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.
Johnson County star Germivy Tucker chasing Herschel Walker's record
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Johnson County Trojans are still undefeated in 2022, and they'll look to make it 8 straight Friday night in Wilkinson County against the Warriors. One Trojan is chasing some bigtime history this fall. It's been a great start to the year for the Trojans,...
McDuffie County crash briefly sends deputy to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car slammed into a McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had stopped behind a disabled commercial vehicle on Interstate 20. The crash briefly sent a deputy to the hospital, but he was quickly released. The crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of travel...
One person dead in hit and run in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Grovetown Saturday morning. Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place. According to deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
No. 15 Hoggard overcomes 14-point deficit, defeats Laney 28-14
Wilmington, N.C. — Blake Edwards scored two touchdowns and No. 15 Hoggard overcame a 14-point deficit as the Vikings defeated Laney 28-14 on Friday. The visiting Buccaneers took a 14-0 lead after a pair of rushing touchdowns by quarterback Ty Little in the second quarter, but Hoggard (7-2, 5-1) scored the game’s final 28 points.
Georgia lawn worker wearing leaf blower drowns after falling into pool
MARTINEZ, Ga. — A Georgia lawn worker fell into a residential pool and drowned while weighed down by equipment, authorities said. Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back on Wednesday while working at a home in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, WDRW-TV reported.
Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, October 23rd just before 2:30 pm, police presence gathered underneath the I-20 bridge that crosses over Washington Road, to what appeared to be a vehicle accident. News 12 sent reporter Sydney Hood to the scene and arrived around 2:45 pm when the accident was...
Aquinas building morale at homecoming celebration
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas Fighting Irish is coming off a tough loss to Lincoln County. But there’s nothing better for building morale than playing in front of your home fans. We went to Aquinas to capture their homecoming celebration. Tents lined up one next to the other...
WRDW News 12 team honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Conference
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The WRDW-TV in Augusta has been honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) conference. The honors included awards for investigative coverage in the categories of Best Investigative Series, with Senior Investigative reporter Liz Owens and I-team Videographer Jasmine Garcia receiving individual awards.
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
Augusta police pursuit ends in crash; suspect still at-large
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pursuit by deputies ended in a crash a couple of blocks from the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital’s uptown campus, and the suspect remains at-large, authorities said Friday. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a Richmond County deputy tried to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag...
Carjacking, chase, ends with vehicle crash and arrest
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A carjacking turned chase ended in a crash and arrest in Augusta Wednesday night. Around 9:44PM, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a woman was pulled out of her car on the 2100 block of Ellis Street, while in her driveway. While taking the report, deputies say they observed the victim's vehicle drive by them.
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Augusta man was arrested and charged after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Robert Lamarca, 35, is charged with fleeing/ attempting to elude, carjacking-strongarm, state court bench warrant, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office inmate bookings.
1 person killed in fiery single-car crash in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash late Thursday in Aiken County. According to South Carolina state troopers, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive, just two miles south of Aiken. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the Toyota four-door...
