‘For us, it’s -1’: Watco prepares for lower river levels at the Port of Vicksburg
The Mississippi River is at near-record low levels, and Vicksburg’s maritime industry is feeling the squeeze. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the river level was 0.17 feet at Vicksburg. During Tuesday’s meeting of the Warren County Port Commission, Watco Terminal Manager Kevin Neihaus shared an update on how his company’s operations at the Port of Vicksburg on Haining Road are faring as the water continues to dissipate.
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
OUTLOOK: Tour Mississippi’s Most Haunted House by candlelight
Tucked behind layers of lush greenery sits the McRaven House. Constructed in three different time periods, the Vicksburg home has been dubbed Mississippi’s most haunted house. But don’t take someone else’s word as to the paranormal activities that dwell inside. Schedule a visit during the upcoming Candlelight Tours offered in October and experience the goings-on in an actual haunted house.
Murder account ‘Deer Creek Drive’ has special Vicksburg connection
Beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, Beverly Lowry, author of “Deer Creek Drive,” will have a book signing at Lorelei Books, 1103 Washington St., with free refreshments offered. The nonfiction work by Lowry recounts the brutal Leland murder in 1948 of Idella Thompson by her daughter Ruth...
LIFO THE PARTY: May & Company accounts for 100 years of business
May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm in Vicksburg, celebrated its 100-year anniversary on Thursday evening. Attended by company personnel, friends, family and community leaders, the celebration was held at the Levee Street Warehouse. The first to speak at the event was Riley Nelson, Managing Partner of the firm.
VICKSBURG FACTS: The city’s early Italian history
Did you know about some of Vicksburg’s early Italian history?. During the beginning of the 19th century, many Italian immigrants would travel up the Mississippi River starting at the New Orleans port and ending in rural areas like Vicksburg and Natchez, according to the Mississippi Encyclopedia. At the start of the Civil War, it was recorded that around 100 Italian Immigrants lived in Mississippi. Those who lived in Vicksburg during the Siege experienced the many effects of the war, like other Vicksburg residents, and also had to live in man-made caves as a source of protection.
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg
Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth
With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
Greyhound returns to Vicksburg
Greyhound Lines Inc. has officially announced its new stop in Vicksburg, Mississippi, operating from 3046 Indiana Ave in the Memorial Plaza. Just two miles from its previous location on Frontage Rd., the new move marks a return to service in Vicksburg for Greyhound after over a year of no service in the area.
Jackson State’s fund receives $100,000 from candy company on GMA
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Good Moring America (GMA) co-anchor Michael Strahan traveled to Jackson State University (JSU) to celebrate the university’s homecoming. During the newscast, the university was presented a $100,000 check from Mars that will support the JSU Emergency Gap Fund. The JSU Gap Emergency Fund was created to help students who face a […]
Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making
When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
City’s Veterans Day observance returns to Rose Garden
A Port Gibson native will be the featured speaker as Vicksburg’s annual Veterans Day observance returns to the city’s Rose Garden Nov. 11. Port Gibson native Col. Antoinette “Toni” Gant, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division and the first African American female to ever serve at that level in the history of the Corps, will deliver a Veterans Day message for the event, which is sponsored by American Legion Tyner-Ford Post 213, Sons of the American Legion Post 213 and American Legion Allein Post 3.
JSU fund receives $100K check from candy company on GMA
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A group at Jackson State University was surprised Friday morning on Good Morning America when they were presented with a check for $100,000 by Michael Strahan. GMA’s Strahan was at JSU on Friday, Oct. 21, to talk with Head Football Coach Deion Sanders and highlight JSU’s...
HIV rates re-surging in the Capital City and across the south
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recent years, Jackson’s HIV rate dropped from the fourth highest in the country to seventh, according to the CDC. But those efforts to stop the spread were hampered by COVID. With the Capital City again among the highest in the nation, the medical community says this re-surging epidemic must be addressed.
Chipotle coming to Madison in 2023
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to open in Madison next summer. The Madison County Journal reported the restaurant will be located on Grandview Boulevard. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the site plan during a meeting on Tuesday. The company plans to have permits and break ground toward the end […]
