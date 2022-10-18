The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon is now available to download or watch on the YouTube stream. In this episode, the guys return with the latest news, rumors and trends with the team. The bye week is over and the Detroit Lions are back on the field in Week 7 with a visit to the Dallas Cowboys. The episode ends with a breakdown on how the Lions can pull off the upset.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO