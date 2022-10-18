Read full article on original website
After tryout with Detroit Lions, C.J. Moore goes in different direction
Six days ago, former Detroit Lions DB C.J. Moore had a tryout with, you guessed it, the Lions. That workout was listed on the NFL Transactions page on October 12. On Monday, Moore was in Texas for his second tryout since being released by the Lions on Sept. 5. This...
Lions Announce Big Update On First Round Wide Receiver Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL in January's National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. Despite the injury, the Lions traded up in the first round to snag the speedy receiver at 12th overall. After missing training camp and the first six weeks of the ...
Dan Campbell weighs in on state of Detroit Lions
What did Dan Campbell say about the state of the Detroit Lions?Dan Campbell says practices are about to get physicalWhat’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would not only be one of the most improved teams in the NFL, but that head coach Dan Campbell would put them into a position to challenge for a playoff spot.
Coach gives update on Lions player taken off in ambulance vs. Patriots
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had some good news on the condition of Saivion Smith. Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance early in the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 9. Smith was loaded onto a board, with an ambulance quickly called for the rookie defensive back, who was transported to a nearby hospital. Ten days layer, Cambell had some positive updates.
Lions’ Dan Campbell says owner Sheila Ford Hamp remains ‘all in’ despite frustration
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with Sheila Ford Hamp during the bye week, saying the team owner is frustrated with their 1-4 start but remains all in on what he and general manager Brad Holmes are building. Detroit comes out of its bye week at...
Bengals LB Logan Wilson out 2-5 weeks with shoulder injury
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson will miss a range of two-to-five weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during his team’s win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Wilson re-injured the shoulder that required surgery this past offseason and reported the possible return...
Lions get odd amount of movement in NFL power polls despite the bye week
For a team that didn’t play over the weekend, there sure was a lot of volatility in the NFL power rankings for the Detroit Lions. There was an odd amount of movement–in both directions–for the Lions despite Detroit not playing in Week 6. Dan Campbell’s Lions surged...
numberfire.com
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) fully practices on Wednesday
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown opened the week with a full practice on Wednesday, an excellent sign that he is fully recovered from his ankle injury coming out of Detroit's bye. Barring a setback, expect St. Brown to be good to go against Dallas on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 9.1 targets against the Cowboys.
numberfire.com
Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) will practice on Wednesday
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) will practice on Wednesday, according to Dan Campbell. Swift said he is "pushing towards" playing in Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. What It Means:. Swift will do "some practicing" today, according to Campbell. Coming off Detroit's bye, it would be ideal...
Detroit Lions coach provides update on Saivion Smith
Detroit defensive back Saivion Smith went on practice squad/injured reserve on Wednesday, 10 days after he left the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots in an ambulance. The former Alabama standout sustained an injury on a second-and-9 snap in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on...
‘I needed that reflection’: Amani Oruwariye sounds off on benching during Lions loss vs. Patriots
The Detroit Lions got embarrassed by the New England Patriots two weeks ago before their bye week. The Lions lost many of their defensive backs during the game. One Lions defensive back who didn’t play in the game was Amani Oruwariye. Oruwariye was one of the lone standouts on...
Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast post-bye reset and job security discussion
The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon is now available to download or watch on the YouTube stream. In this episode, the guys return with the latest news, rumors and trends with the team. The bye week is over and the Detroit Lions are back on the field in Week 7 with a visit to the Dallas Cowboys. The episode ends with a breakdown on how the Lions can pull off the upset.
