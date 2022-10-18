ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell weighs in on state of Detroit Lions

What did Dan Campbell say about the state of the Detroit Lions?Dan Campbell says practices are about to get physicalWhat’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would not only be one of the most improved teams in the NFL, but that head coach Dan Campbell would put them into a position to challenge for a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI
MassLive.com

Coach gives update on Lions player taken off in ambulance vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had some good news on the condition of Saivion Smith. Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance early in the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 9. Smith was loaded onto a board, with an ambulance quickly called for the rookie defensive back, who was transported to a nearby hospital. Ten days layer, Cambell had some positive updates.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) fully practices on Wednesday

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown opened the week with a full practice on Wednesday, an excellent sign that he is fully recovered from his ankle injury coming out of Detroit's bye. Barring a setback, expect St. Brown to be good to go against Dallas on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 9.1 targets against the Cowboys.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) will practice on Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) will practice on Wednesday, according to Dan Campbell. Swift said he is "pushing towards" playing in Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. What It Means:. Swift will do "some practicing" today, according to Campbell. Coming off Detroit's bye, it would be ideal...
DETROIT, MI
AL.com

Detroit Lions coach provides update on Saivion Smith

Detroit defensive back Saivion Smith went on practice squad/injured reserve on Wednesday, 10 days after he left the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots in an ambulance. The former Alabama standout sustained an injury on a second-and-9 snap in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast post-bye reset and job security discussion

The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon is now available to download or watch on the YouTube stream. In this episode, the guys return with the latest news, rumors and trends with the team. The bye week is over and the Detroit Lions are back on the field in Week 7 with a visit to the Dallas Cowboys. The episode ends with a breakdown on how the Lions can pull off the upset.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy