Watch: Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge dance in 'Enola Holmes 2' clip

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Enola Holmes 2 .

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The streaming service shared a clip from the film Tuesday featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill .

Enola Holmes 2 is a sequel to Enola Holmes (2020). The movies are based on the Nancy Springer book series, which follows Enola Holmes, the teenage sister of detective Sherlock Holmes .

The teaser shows Enola (Brown) infiltrate a society ball while investigating a murder case, where she asks the Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) to teach her to dance.

If you've been wondering what Enola and Tewkesbury have been up to, then do I have the clip for you...

Enola Holmes 2 waltzes onto Netflix November 4! pic.twitter.com/y5ooxvuJxi — Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2022

Netflix released a trailer for the film in October that shows Enola and Sherlock (Henry Cavill) team up on their respective cases.

Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter also star.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.

Brown also plays Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things , while Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com