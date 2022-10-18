ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge dance in 'Enola Holmes 2' clip

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Enola Holmes 2 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0007Zr_0idXTjd500
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The streaming service shared a clip from the film Tuesday featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill .

Enola Holmes 2 is a sequel to Enola Holmes (2020). The movies are based on the Nancy Springer book series, which follows Enola Holmes, the teenage sister of detective Sherlock Holmes .

The teaser shows Enola (Brown) infiltrate a society ball while investigating a murder case, where she asks the Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) to teach her to dance.

If you've been wondering what Enola and Tewkesbury have been up to, then do I have the clip for you...

Enola Holmes 2 waltzes onto Netflix November 4! pic.twitter.com/y5ooxvuJxi — Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2022

Netflix released a trailer for the film in October that shows Enola and Sherlock (Henry Cavill) team up on their respective cases.

Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter also star.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.

Brown also plays Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things , while Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher .

People

Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'

Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
UPI News

UPI News

