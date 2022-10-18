Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Elon Musk says Tesla will build 50,000 semis annually starting in 2024, making it a top truck company
Five years after it was announced, Tesla will be delivering its first electric Semi to Pepsi on Dec. 1. But it plans to be shipping a lot more than that soon. Elon Musk said during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that the automaker is aiming to sell 50,000 of the tractors in 2024.
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
Pasta company Barilla faces class action suit over 'misleading' label: 'Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta'
Barilla, the Italian-owned pasta company, has been hit with a class action complaint that says the brand misleads people into thinking its products are made in Italy.
Help wanted with TikTok: This job will pay you $50 an hour to scroll the app
Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is hiring a professional TikTok watcher to scroll the app for 12 hours total over the span of three days. Here's what the job entails.
American Airlines ditching first class on international flights because 'customers aren't buying it'
An American Airlines' executive revealed this week the company decided to get rid of first class on long-haul flights because folks "aren't buying it."
Biden admin considers reviews of Elon Musk's Twitter deal, Starlink — report
The Biden administration is reportedly mulling launching national security reviews scrutinizing some of Elon Musk's business ventures, including his Starlink internet service and pending $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. The news dragged down shares of the social media company. Sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials are concerned about the...
Five Russians charged in global scheme to smuggle equipment from US for Russia's military
Five Russian nationals and two oil traders for Venezuela were charged this week in a wide-ranging scheme to obtain military equipment from the United States and smuggle Venezuelan oil to Russia and China, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court. The defendants allegedly used Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH (NDA...
Unemployment figures, mortgage cold feet and more: Friday's 5 things to know
First full week of third-quarter earnings reports wrap up on Friday as Verizon, HCA Healthcare and American Express set to unveil figures
NYU's 'Dr. Doom' says New Yorkers who moved to Florida, Texas, says states won't 'survive' climate change
NYU's "Dr. Doom" said New Yorkers who "stupidly" moved to states like Texas or Florida because of the impact climate change will have on the U.S.
John Schneider rips 'narcissistic' Hollywood culture for being 'afraid to have independent thought'
"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider calls out the "narcissistic" Hollywood culture that cares more about "the bottom line" than independent thought.
Biden defends US oil reserve release to fight rising gas prices before midterms: 'Not politically motivated'
President Biden announced Wednesday that his administration would be releasing an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the nation's strategic reserves.
Larry Kudlow: Biden's war on fossil fuels has taken a 'mighty' toll on the US economy
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls President Biden the problem as energy and oil prices continue to rise under his administration's economy on "Kudlow."
Application for student loan handout opens: FTC warns of potential scams
The FTC issued a consumer alert about student loan forgiveness scams after the Biden administration launches the student loan debt relief application on StudentAid.gov/DebtRelief.
JPMorgan Chase allowing certain customers early access to direct deposit paychecks
Certain customers of Chase, the consumer and commercial banking arm of JPMorgan Chase, can now get access to their paychecks sooner. The bank announced Wednesday that its Chase Secure Banking customers will get access to payroll, tax refunds, pensions, government benefits and certain other direct deposits up to two days early. Eligible customers are automatically enrolled in the new service, which starts this month, Chase said.
Texas attorney general sues Google: 'I will continue to fight Big Tech'
Texas AG Ken Paxton has once again taken on tech giant Google in court under grounds of unlawful biometric data gathering without 'informed consent.'
Hawaiian Airlines secures deal to operate Amazon cargo planes
Hawaiian Holdings, the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, secured a new deal with Amazon on Friday to operate 10 cargo planes starting next fall. The airline will operate 10 leased Airbus A330-300 jets to move cargo between airports near Amazon's operation facilities, according to an announcement from Hawaiian. The agreement may increase the fleet in the future "depending on Amazon's future business needs."
