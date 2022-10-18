AXP - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in third-quarter 2022, the results of which are expected to be released on Oct 21, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the diversified financial services company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.57 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%, primarily due to continued business momentum and a solid revenue stream. American Express also benefited from better volumes and higher Card Member spending due to a significant rebound in Travel and Entertainment spending. AXP added 3.2 million proprietary cards in the quarter. However, the positives were partially offset by higher operating costs.

19 HOURS AGO