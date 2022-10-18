ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Health News

Legendary racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick continues to open up about what she went through following her decision to get breast implants. Patrick, who's since had her breast implants removed, said she underwent basically every test imaginable before deciding to get them removed. "I had cycle irregularity, gained...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News

Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady's Performance Sunday

Sunday's game against the lowly Carolina Panthers was supposed to be a major bounceback contest for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At halftime, though, it's Carolina 7, Tampa Bay 0. Yikes!. Tom Brady, 45, hasn't been able to get anything going on offense so far in this one.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
JACKSON, MS
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
635K+
Followers
80K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy