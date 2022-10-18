ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Haleigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison after serving 12 years on drug charges

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 will be released from prison Wednesday after serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges.

Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings, is set to be released from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

On Feb. 10, 2009, Haleigh disappeared from her Satsuma home in Putnam County.

Her babysitter Misty Croslin, who was 17 at the time, was the last person to see her, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. Croslin reported Haleigh missing, launching a manhunt for the little girl.

Croslin and Ronald Cummings, who Croslin was married to for a brief period of time, have never been charged in Haleigh’s disappearance. However, they have both been serving prison sentences for drug trafficking since 2010.

Croslin is expected to be released on Sept. 5, 2031.

Haleigh’s disappearance garnered national attention, but she has never been found.

Her case remains one of Florida’s eight unsolved AMBER Alerts.

Haleigh would be 19 years old now. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida is offering a reward of $15,000 for help finding her.

In the years since Haleigh’s disappearance, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has released two age-progression photos of her: one of what she would look like at age 8 and one of what she would look like at age 12.

In 2020, Action News Jax talked to Haleigh’s great-grandmother Annette Sykes, who was dying of stage 4 cancer, and her final wish was to find out what happened to Haleigh.

“I don’t have much longer and I want to know where she is and what happened to her before I die. I just want that little bit of peace, that little bit of knowledge. That’s all I’m asking for,” she said.

Anyone who has any information that could help find Haleigh is asked to call 911 or the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-277-8477 or at 386 329-0800.

