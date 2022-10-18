ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple agencies to search Chatham County landfill today for missing toddler presumed dead

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are still searching for a 20-month-old Georgia toddler who vanished from his home nearly two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies will start searching a landfill for Quinton Simon’s body, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news conference.

Simon was last seen at his Savannah home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said last week that they believe the toddler is dead and that his mother, Leilani Simon, is the prime suspect.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Authorities said they have specific evidence that has lead them to the landfill.

“We want to find his remains so we can give him a proper resting place,” authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities said they believe Simon’s body was placed in a specific dumpster which was picked up on its regular route to the landfill.

Sallieblue
5d ago

When they find him and can finally charge the MOTHER or Boyfriend I hope they include that Grandma and Grandpa too. These 2 had custody cause they knew she was a danger but wanted to take a little trip and left this baby with them??? WTH kinda crazy are they? That little boy and the others should have been with them and maybe just maybe this wouldn’t have happened!Hope they rot and never ever rest again!!!! Sorry as they come!!🤮🤮🤮🤮

