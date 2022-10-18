Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Victim of Lake Charles hit and run honored
New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles.
GMA Dave Trips: Crowley, the Rice Capital of the World
At the crossroads of LA 13 and Highway 90 lies the city of Crowley. At just 136 years old, Crowley is practically a teenager compared to other cities in our state.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yes, that is a giant hot dog on wheels driving by. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be passing through the Lake Charles area from Friday, Oct. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 23. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog became an iconic ride in America for nearly...
Movies Under the Stars in Calcasieu Parish will Feature the Film “Hocus Pocus” on October 21
Movies Under the Stars in Calcasieu Parish will Feature the Film “Hocus Pocus” on October 21. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that Movies Under the Stars is back this Friday with “Hocus Pocus.”. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Movies Under the Stars returns this Friday, October...
Allen Parish to transform into bargain-hunter’s paradise this weekend
Bargain hunters and collectors will be hitting the road this weekend for the 6th annual Allen Parish Flea Market Trail. The two-day event will be held 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 across the parish. Admission is free. Shoppers can browse more than 50 garage sales,...
Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
Lake Charles Mayor Announces Several Youth Initiatives Coming to and Resuming in the City
Lake Charles Mayor Announces Several Youth Initiatives Coming to and Resuming in the City. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Mayor Nic Hunter announced many youth initiatives coming to and resuming in the City of Lake Charles. This announcement marked the start of new projects as...
I-210 eastbound inside lane closed near La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid I-210 eastbound due to a wreck causing traffic congestion. The accident is near the La. 14 exit.
PHOTOS: Car Catches Fire at McDonalds on Prien in Lake Charles
If you aren't following Kitty News At Your Service, you're missing out on some behind-the-scenes news for sure. She always seems to have the inside info and the tea on things going on around the Lake Area. Monday night was no exception. Monday evening, a car pulled into the McDonald's...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2022. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000. Jamie Colleen Cresswell, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard David Courville, 56, Iowa: Bicycles must...
Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
North Carolina Contractor Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Contractor Fraud
North Carolina Contractor Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on October 19, 2022, that the Contractor Fraud Response Team received two complaints against contractor Keith Diprima, 45, of Matthews, North Carolina, with construction company DBA First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
Road Closures in Sulphur for Stars and Stripes Car Show on October 22
Road Closures in Sulphur for Stars and Stripes Car Show on October 22. The City of Sulphur has announced that road closures will occur at the following locations Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm in conjunction with the 12th Annual Stars and Stripes Car Show:. •...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Arrest 2 and are Searching for 2 Others in Connection with Rash of Vehicle Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Arrest 2 and are Searching for 2 Others in Connection with Rash of Vehicle Burglaries. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 18, 2022, that on October 4, CPSO Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints of various vehicle burglaries and the theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
City of Sulphur Announces Road Closures for 2022 Cal-Cam Fair Parade
City of Sulphur Announces Road Closures for 2022 Cal-Cam Fair Parade. On October 14, 2022, the City of Sulphur announced that barricades will be placed at the following locations at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in conjunction with the 100th Year Cal-Cam Fair Parade:. Cypress Street:. Intersection...
