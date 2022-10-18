ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPLC TV

Victim of Lake Charles hit and run honored

New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yes, that is a giant hot dog on wheels driving by. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be passing through the Lake Charles area from Friday, Oct. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 23. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog became an iconic ride in America for nearly...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana

Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2022. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000. Jamie Colleen Cresswell, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard David Courville, 56, Iowa: Bicycles must...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

North Carolina Contractor Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Contractor Fraud

North Carolina Contractor Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on October 19, 2022, that the Contractor Fraud Response Team received two complaints against contractor Keith Diprima, 45, of Matthews, North Carolina, with construction company DBA First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.
MATTHEWS, NC
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
DEQUINCY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Arrest 2 and are Searching for 2 Others in Connection with Rash of Vehicle Burglaries

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Arrest 2 and are Searching for 2 Others in Connection with Rash of Vehicle Burglaries. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 18, 2022, that on October 4, CPSO Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints of various vehicle burglaries and the theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

