Orlando, FL

Surf’s up: SeaWorld unveils new stand-up roller coaster ‘Pipeline’

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Next year, guests will be ready to say “surf’s up” at SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld officials unveiled the name and new details on its brand-new roller coaster, Pipeline.

“Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” will be the first-of-its-kind “surf coaster” where riders will be standing up through all the twists and turns.

Pipeline will reach top speeds of around 60 mph.

“We are always looking for exciting ways to take thrills to a new level. This first-of-its-kind roller coaster will be the perfect addition to the already incredible lineup of attractions at SeaWorld Orlando,” said Kyle Miller, SeaWorld Orlando park president. “SeaWorld Orlando will be the only place in the world to ride a roller coaster like this and we welcome everyone looking for the chance to experience it.”

Channel 9 got a first look at the new attraction Tuesday morning, which included the ride’s stats.

When the ride opens next year, it will raise SeaWorld’s roller coaster count to seven.

Officials said each rider will get the “rush of cutting through waves” as they race up to heights of 110 feet in the air along 2,950 feet of track.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

