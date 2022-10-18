Read full article on original website
Oct. 21 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Week ten of the high school football season marking the final week before the playoffs for schools in the 5A and 3A classifications. We had major postseason implications on the line in this Friday’s edition of the Sports Caravan!. Don’t forget, with the kids off...
Beyond Van Gogh ending soon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you haven’t checked out the Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience in Reno yet, time is running out. The exhibit at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center closes October 30, 2022. However, next week there is a special opportunity for kids. On October 26, children under age 15 who wear a Halloween costume will be admitted free with a paid adult. Molly Moser visited KOLO 8 to give details and explain what makes this exhibit a memorable experience.
Stovall snatches Nevada women’s soccer career saves record
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Nevada Athletics) - Despite Nevada women’s soccer losing 4-0 at New Mexico on Sunday, Kendal Stovall stamped her name in the Pack’s program history. With her second save in the match, the fifth year goalkeeper snagged her 404th career save that made her the program’s all-time leader in career saves. “The fact that my name will be permanently instilled at Nevada is just jaw dropping,” Stovall said. “I could not be more thankful for my peers who have watched and supported me over this five-year journey.”
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
Saturday Web Weather
Wind, rain, and snow are in the forecast for Saturday into Saturday night, although precipitation amounts will be on the light side. The first freeze of the year is expected Sunday and/or Monday morning in Reno. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. More active fall weather is here! -Jeff.
Pack! Midtown celebrates University of Nevada’s homecoming
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Midtown businesses are coming together for the second annual Pack MidTown event. It’s a free community event that celebrates the University of Nevada’s homecoming. It takes place at several business in Midtown and is happening Friday, October 21, from 5 p.m. tp 9 p.m.
It’s that time again. Winterize your outdoor watering system
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clear skies, pleasant temperatures and the valley is still mostly green. But over the horizon a change is lurking, one which twice a year, prompts us to get reacquainted with the somewhat confusing and complicated watering system that’s been keeping our yards green. It’s time to...
Hollywood actors share story of friendship ahead of the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s fall festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada is hosting two full days of fun leading up to the The Lucky Few Fall Festival on Saturday. to tell us all about it, the executive director, Christina Ugalde, along with Hollywood actors, Kristoffer Polaha and David DeSanctis, stopped by Morning Break.
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
SWIFT Institute: An ecosystem of cutting-edge care
Bakers Mark: Buttercream Bliss owner demonstrates how to decorate spooky season cupcakes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s almost time for Halloween so whether you’re hosting a party or taking cupcakes to your kids’ pre-school Kristen Bowen from Buttercream Bliss Gourmet Cupcakes has three adorable and simple decorating techniques to wow your friends and family. Bowen has been baking since...
New public library and research center now open in Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the heart of Sparks’ Historic Downtown District is the newest place to read and learn. On Friday, neighbors celebrated the grand opening of the Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center on Victorian Ave. The new library is located inside Sparks Heritage Museum, the same building...
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
Get your tickets for Ghostlight Theater Company’s family-friendly Halloween show, “Cirque du Drag: Frightmare”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new non-profit, Ghostlight Theater Company which is part of Kings of Reno, is selling tickets for their upcoming Halloween show, “Cirque du Drag: Frightmare.”. Director, Tabitha Andrews, and cast member, Kay Davis, stopped by Morning Break to share more about it... but not too...
Reno man found guilty of forging checks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been found guilty one count of Possession of a Forged Instrument and one count of Uttering a Forged Check. 29-year-old Mark Christopher Conti entered a local check cashing business in April 2021 and attempted to cash a fictitious check for over $2,500.
UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno said Saturday an incident at a Reno fraternity not affiliated with UNR led to a student being sent to the hospital. Kerri Garcia Hendricks, executive director of Marketing and Communications for UNR, said the incident involved current and prospective members of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity not affiliated with UNR.
Police searching for missing elderly Dayton man
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County Sheriffs are searching for a Dayton man who has been missing since Oct. 3. Family of 75-year-old Richard Shifflet say he went for a walk on Oct. 3 and has not been seen since. Lyon County Search and Rescue teams have searched the areas he was reported to frequent, but there has been no sign of him.
Reno Police warn of ongoing jewelry scam
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in the area. They say multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male described as a larger, Middle Eastern man with a thick accent. In the scam, police say he approaches victims in...
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead Sunday after what the Reno Police Department said appears to be a self-defense shooting. It happened about 4:45 a.m. on South Virginia Street south of Moana Lane. Police were called to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound, He received...
Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder. 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano plead guilty in June to the charge. He has been ordered to serve a minimum of eight years in prison before he becomes parole eligible. The case against Palacios-Luevano...
