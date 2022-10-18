Read full article on original website
WOWT
High school football Week 9: Elkhorn South remains perfect, beating Omaha North 42-6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several teams remain undefeated through Week 9 as the regular season comes to a close. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action on the gridiron.
KETV.com
Former soccer star Emmanuel Adebayor visits players, fans at Nebraska State Cup
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Cup had a special guest at Morrison Stadium on Saturday. Former Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor stopped by to meet players and fans, sign autographs and share words of inspiration to the next generation of soccer stars. Adebayor scored...
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
Nine to be inducted into Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame
A press release from Omaha Public Schools announced that nine former athletes, coaches and administrators will be inducted into the Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Eight Teams In State Football Playoffs
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
Adrian Martinez Explains What Went Wrong At Nebraska
Adrian Martinez has seen newfound success since transferring to Kansas State from Nebraska. And in a recent sit-down aired on this Saturday's "College GameDay," the former Huskers QB spoke on his time in Lincoln and how K-State has been a fresh start for him. A lot of things [went wrong]....
nebpreps.com
Quick Glance: 2022 Football Playoff Projections
The 2022 NSAA football playoffs begin next Friday at home sites across Nebraska. With our best math, we take a look at projections for the brackets. You can join us bright and early at 8:30 on Saturday morning for the official NSAA bracket reveal. Class A. 16. Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit
While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
Huskers make serious jump in recruiting rankings after Coleman commitment
The Huskers received a major lift in the recruiting rankings thanks to the commitment of Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman. Nebraska moved up from 51st to 38th in the 247Sports composite rankings after Coleman announced his pledge to the Big Red on Saturday night. Coleman gives the Husker 2023 recruiting class...
Kearney Hub
Kenzie Knuckles’ value, Texas’ first loss and what keeps Nebraska in a two-setter rotation
As a part-time player for the Nebraska volleyball team, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles doesn’t fill up a stat sheet like Madi Kubik or Whitney Lauenstein does. But her value remains high inside the Husker locker room. “I’ve told the team a couple of times after matches that she...
KETV.com
Papillion-La Vista volleyball wins second-straight Metro Conference title
PAPILLION, Neb. — For the second year in a row, Papillion-La Vista South and Westside volleyball competed for the Metro Conference crown. The Titans dominated set one, leading 18-15 before going on to win the set 25-19. In set two, Westside would trail the Titans 24-23 looking to get...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Oct. 16-21
OMAHA, Neb. — The dry Platte River, a mysterious illness in Louisville and more highlight our best seven stories of the week. Alberts releases new details on Frost's contract with the Huskers. The legal fight over hidden language in Scott Frost's Nebraska contract is now over. After a Lancaster...
KETV.com
Updates on wildfires across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — 5:30 p.m. A new fire had broken out near Murdock, Nebraska. Louisville, Weeping Water and Manley firefighters were among those responding. 4:55 p.m.: Wisner residents were asked to evacuate their community because of a grass fire along Highway 275 south of town. The Beemer Ballroom was open to those seeking shelter.
Daily Nebraskan
Week Five Big Ten volleyball power rankings
With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball. The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings.
KETV.com
North Omaha Trail uses walking to heal the community, create access
OMAHA, Neb. — With just one step at a time, the North Omaha community is bringing back the vibrancy lost decades ago. "You're healing families, you're healing generations, you're healing communities," said Celeste Butler, a North Omaha native and advocate. Butler said after years of segregation, The North Omaha...
KETV.com
Peru State football player being honored for community contributions
PERU, Neb. — Giving back isn't new for Garrison Dodge. The Peru State College junior founded a charity called Athletes 4 Children when he was in high school, which raises money for the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Omaha. Dodge has continued running Athletes 4 Children while also...
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
WOWT
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to understand the complexities of homelessness, it becomes apparent that homelessness in Omaha is a big problem with no easy solution. Omaha Police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown. Last month, the downtown shelter moved homeless campsites for safety reasons. At the time,...
