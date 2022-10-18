ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
KEARNEY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Has Eight Teams In State Football Playoffs

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Explains What Went Wrong At Nebraska

Adrian Martinez has seen newfound success since transferring to Kansas State from Nebraska. And in a recent sit-down aired on this Saturday's "College GameDay," the former Huskers QB spoke on his time in Lincoln and how K-State has been a fresh start for him. A lot of things [went wrong]....
LINCOLN, NE
nebpreps.com

Quick Glance: 2022 Football Playoff Projections

The 2022 NSAA football playoffs begin next Friday at home sites across Nebraska. With our best math, we take a look at projections for the brackets. You can join us bright and early at 8:30 on Saturday morning for the official NSAA bracket reveal. Class A. 16. Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at...
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit

While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Oct. 16-21

OMAHA, Neb. — The dry Platte River, a mysterious illness in Louisville and more highlight our best seven stories of the week. Alberts releases new details on Frost's contract with the Huskers. The legal fight over hidden language in Scott Frost's Nebraska contract is now over. After a Lancaster...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Updates on wildfires across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. — 5:30 p.m. A new fire had broken out near Murdock, Nebraska. Louisville, Weeping Water and Manley firefighters were among those responding. 4:55 p.m.: Wisner residents were asked to evacuate their community because of a grass fire along Highway 275 south of town. The Beemer Ballroom was open to those seeking shelter.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Week Five Big Ten volleyball power rankings

With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball. The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

North Omaha Trail uses walking to heal the community, create access

OMAHA, Neb. — With just one step at a time, the North Omaha community is bringing back the vibrancy lost decades ago. "You're healing families, you're healing generations, you're healing communities," said Celeste Butler, a North Omaha native and advocate. Butler said after years of segregation, The North Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Peru State football player being honored for community contributions

PERU, Neb. — Giving back isn't new for Garrison Dodge. The Peru State College junior founded a charity called Athletes 4 Children when he was in high school, which raises money for the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Omaha. Dodge has continued running Athletes 4 Children while also...
PERU, NE
klkntv.com

How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy