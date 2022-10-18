ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business

BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
BEDFORD, VA
Ferrum college celebrates 2022 alumni award recipients

FERRUM, Va. (WSET) — Ferrum College alumni, faculty, and staff gathered during Homecoming Weekend to celebrate this year’s three annual alumni awards. The awardees were the following according to the college:. Young Alumni - Matthew Woods '12. Distinguished Alumni - Carthan Currin '84. Beckham Medallion, Phyllis Karavatakis '76.
FERRUM, VA
Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
ROANOKE, VA
Liberty & BYU partner up for book drive before football matchup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — BYU and Liberty worked together for a book drive during their football matchup Saturday. They had multiple stations around campus for people to drop off lightly used books. Amanda Cox is the coordinator of the drive and she said it's all about getting these books...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Spooktacular Saturday coming to Roanoke County's Explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host a full day of expanded, spooky activities on Saturday, October 29 at Spooktacular Saturday. The day will feature many family activities including pumpkin carving, Treetop Quest, and environmental education. See the full event schedule below:. Pumpkin Carving...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Amherst County Fair returns for fun, food and fanfair

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County is back again with its annual fair. ABC13 was there for the first night on Thursday. The fair runs from Thursday through Sunday. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party. Here is what you need to know...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Four 'outstanding' Lynchburg students surprised with new bikes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Good news was ahead for some students at Heritage Elementary School as they went to school Thursday. Lynchburg City Schools said students are recommended each quarter "for their achievement in academics, attendance, and citizenship." Jayden, Kaiden, Makenzie and Malaysia were the children chosen this quarter...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Kindergarten "Teacher of the Game" honored at Salem High School

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Lisa Valentine took a break from her kindergarten class to join high schoolers at Salem High School to be honored as "Teacher of the Game." Valentine, who teaches at GW Carver Elementary School, was honored as part of a SHS tradition for honoring teachers. People...
SALEM, VA
Remains of Patrick Co. woman reported missing in 2018 discovered in North Carolina

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The remains of a Patrick County woman reported missing in 2018 have been found across the Virginia border in North Carolina. On Monday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

