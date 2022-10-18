Read full article on original website
'Altogether, more than 2,100 years of service in one room:' RPD held 'Retiree Luncheon'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department had its "Retiree Luncheon" on Saturday. Retired officers and citizens came together at the Roanoke Police Academy for good food and even better company, according to the Department. The department said that altogether they had more than 2,100 years of service...
Step Right Up for Fun at the Kazim Shrine Circus
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Kazim Shrine Circus starts October 28 at the Salem Civic Center in Roanoke! You don't want to miss all the fun! Emily got to "clown around" with the folks putting on the event!
Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
Developer requesting permit to turn historic former Jones Memorial Library into a hotel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A historic building on Rivermont Avenue that's sat vacant for years, may see new life. Engineering and surveying firm Hurt and Proffitt is advertising a request for a conditional use permit for the old Jones Memorial Library, a building built in the early 1900s. The...
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted training on James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt Fire & EMS Special Operations Team conducted a training on James River at Craig Creek. This water rescue team is an important resource and it is made up of both volunteer and career personnel who train monthly to elevate their skills and preparedness, the department said.
God's Pit Crew gears up to provide food boxes with Martinsville Speedway
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville Speedway and God's Pit Crew are teaming up again to feed Southside families. This year, they are hoping to feed a thousand families ahead of the NASCAR Playoffs at Martinsville Speedway. God's Pit Crew geared up for the food giveaway on Thursday. Julie Burnett,...
Ferrum college celebrates 2022 alumni award recipients
FERRUM, Va. (WSET) — Ferrum College alumni, faculty, and staff gathered during Homecoming Weekend to celebrate this year’s three annual alumni awards. The awardees were the following according to the college:. Young Alumni - Matthew Woods '12. Distinguished Alumni - Carthan Currin '84. Beckham Medallion, Phyllis Karavatakis '76.
Three Amherst firefighters won a competition at the Amherst County Fair
AMHERST Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department participated in a competition at the Amherst County Fair. They participated in the Firefighter competition. They named the winners below along with what department they are from. 1st Place - Justin Ware and Josh Cangiolosi - Amherst Fire Department. 2nd Place...
Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
Liberty & BYU partner up for book drive before football matchup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — BYU and Liberty worked together for a book drive during their football matchup Saturday. They had multiple stations around campus for people to drop off lightly used books. Amanda Cox is the coordinator of the drive and she said it's all about getting these books...
Spooktacular Saturday coming to Roanoke County's Explore Park
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host a full day of expanded, spooky activities on Saturday, October 29 at Spooktacular Saturday. The day will feature many family activities including pumpkin carving, Treetop Quest, and environmental education. See the full event schedule below:. Pumpkin Carving...
Gunshot struck university-owned apartment, RCPD investigates: Radford University police
RADFORD CITY, Va. (WSET) — Radford University police officers were dispatched regarding a gunshot that struck a university-owned apartment Radford University police department said. This incident happened at the 1100 block of Clement Street on Saturday at approximately 7:14 p.m. Radford University Police Department said that they were in...
Amherst County Fair returns for fun, food and fanfair
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County is back again with its annual fair. ABC13 was there for the first night on Thursday. The fair runs from Thursday through Sunday. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party. Here is what you need to know...
'Devastating to me:' Dance director reacts to armed carjacking outside studio in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — Police are searching for two suspects in an armed carjacking outside of a dance studio in Vinton last night. It was just a normal day of dance classes at Studio 45 in Vinton until, shortly before nine, the phone rang. Ryan Bartley, director and head...
Four 'outstanding' Lynchburg students surprised with new bikes
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Good news was ahead for some students at Heritage Elementary School as they went to school Thursday. Lynchburg City Schools said students are recommended each quarter "for their achievement in academics, attendance, and citizenship." Jayden, Kaiden, Makenzie and Malaysia were the children chosen this quarter...
Kindergarten "Teacher of the Game" honored at Salem High School
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Lisa Valentine took a break from her kindergarten class to join high schoolers at Salem High School to be honored as "Teacher of the Game." Valentine, who teaches at GW Carver Elementary School, was honored as part of a SHS tradition for honoring teachers. People...
Lynchburg mother shares daughter's respiratory disease battle amid national case spike
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Health experts say children's respiratory diseases are beginning to spike across the nation. Jaela Stamps is a mother whose daughter recently battled respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). She said as a first-time mom it's scary, but she is thankful for the nurses and doctors who took...
'He was a great kid:' Mother mourns death of 18-year-old son after motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gavin Miller was, according to his mom, a straight-A student. He loved Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and the Lord of the Rings. He bought his own motorcycle that he was proud of. Until last Saturday, when Gavin was in a crash with the very...
Remains of Patrick Co. woman reported missing in 2018 discovered in North Carolina
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The remains of a Patrick County woman reported missing in 2018 have been found across the Virginia border in North Carolina. On Monday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for the property of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, North Carolina.
'Devoted and loving mother:' NC man charged after Forest woman found unresponsive dies
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a Forest woman found unresponsive in Bedford County died, the Sheriff's Office said. On Friday, October 7, the Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Madison View Drive, located in the Forest area, for a 28-year-old female who was unresponsive.
