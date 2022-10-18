Read full article on original website
Related
solarindustrymag.com
EDF Renewables, ODEC Construct 22.5 MW of Solar Projects for Five Cooperatives
EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) have started construction on 22.5 MW of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 MW to several ODEC member communities while at the same time providing regional and energy diversification to the cooperative’s generation portfolio.
solarindustrymag.com
Lightsource bp Opens 130 MW Black Bear Solar Project with AMEA PPA in Place
Lightsource bp, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), has opened the 130 MW DC / 100 MW AC Black Bear Solar project for operations, which will serve AMEA’s 11 member municipal utilities. Located 15 miles from AMEA’s headquarters, Black Bear will deliver solar energy to AMEA under...
Comments / 0