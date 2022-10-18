EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) have started construction on 22.5 MW of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 MW to several ODEC member communities while at the same time providing regional and energy diversification to the cooperative’s generation portfolio.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO