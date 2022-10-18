Three people were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store Friday. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Gemma's Jewelers in the Terra Vista Town Center, was robbed at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, when two armed suspects entered the store and assaulted an employee before taking off with "several thousand dollars worth of stolen jewelry."Days later, investigators were able to locate two suspects involved in the robbery, 28-year-old Ontario resident Christopher Lamar and 23-year-old Fontana resident Angel Olvera. Lamar was arrested in San Bernardino, while Olvera was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga. Both are being held at West Valley Detention Center as they await a hearing. As they continued to investigate the crime, detectives learned of a third suspect involved in the robbery, 34-year-old Ontario man David Goffney. He was arrested on Friday in Riverside. He is being held in lieu of $1 million. Anyone with additional information on the crime was asked to contact Detective Candace Sanches at (909) 477-2800.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO