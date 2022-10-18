Read full article on original website
After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
Officials announced Friday that three men have been apprehended after they allegedly robbery a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga, with one of them pistol-whipping the store's owner in the process. Authorities initially identified Ontario resident Christopher Lamar, 28, and Fontana resident Angel Overa, 23, as the men who robbed...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - A suspect was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening to ignite an explosion at the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody at about 1:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department. While at the station...
Authorities arrested three suspects connected to armed robbery at Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store
Three people were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store Friday. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Gemma's Jewelers in the Terra Vista Town Center, was robbed at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, when two armed suspects entered the store and assaulted an employee before taking off with "several thousand dollars worth of stolen jewelry."Days later, investigators were able to locate two suspects involved in the robbery, 28-year-old Ontario resident Christopher Lamar and 23-year-old Fontana resident Angel Olvera. Lamar was arrested in San Bernardino, while Olvera was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga. Both are being held at West Valley Detention Center as they await a hearing. As they continued to investigate the crime, detectives learned of a third suspect involved in the robbery, 34-year-old Ontario man David Goffney. He was arrested on Friday in Riverside. He is being held in lieu of $1 million. Anyone with additional information on the crime was asked to contact Detective Candace Sanches at (909) 477-2800.
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD
COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest
A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
6 wanted for armed robbery at Mid-City Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles
Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime...
Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
Four vehicle burglary suspects were arrested by the Irvine Police at a hotel in Orange
An Irvine Community Services Officer investigated a series of vehicle burglaries on Oct. 18. One of the victims tracked a stolen item to a hotel in Orange. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Wasting no time, the Irvine Detectives...
Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested
A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured
Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.
Blake Anderson: Security guard beaten by LA County deputies during arrest breaks silence
LOS ANGELES - For the first time, we are hearing from the security guard who was beaten by Los Angeles County deputies before his arrest. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed the security guard, identified as Blake Anderson, being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Over the course of this week, Anderson's family questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail
An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia
A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
Corona movie theater shooting: Accused killer appears in court
CORONA, Calif. - The suspected killer in the July 2021 movie theater shooting in Corona appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing. 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez is facing two counts of murder plus special circumstances, allegations of lying in wait, which makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.
