Shepherd, MI

abc12.com

Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw

A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
THREE RIVERS, MI
9&10 News

Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him

UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
SHEPHERD, MI
WLNS

Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Five tons of pumpkins used in Shepherd Halloween display

By the end of the day Sunday, volunteers will have helped Kent Roth carve 1,000 pumpkins — weighed out to approximately five tons — into jack-o’-lanterns. The pumpkins will go into Roth’s yard, where they’ll sit atop strings of Christmas lights. Work will start bright...
SHEPHERD, MI
Morning Sun

Beal City doubles up Cass City, goes 9-0 in 2022

Unblemished, like perfect. On Friday night from Frank Schafer Field the Beal City football team closed out its unbeaten and unblemished 2022 regular season with a 27-14 victory over Cass City. With the win the second-ranked Aggies finish the season at 9-0, their first unbeaten regular season since 2013 when...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

