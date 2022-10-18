UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.

