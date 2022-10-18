Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
Police pursuit near Lansing ends with crash into hardware store, discovery of meth and weapons in suspects’ car
Michigan State Police said just after midnight Friday, a trooper responded to help Dewitt Township and Dewitt City officers with a theft in progress. The suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters from a car.
abc12.com
Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw
A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
Morning Sun
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
WILX-TV
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
Deputies Identify Man Killed In Isabella County Crash
UPDATE 10/18/22 11:45 a.m. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a series of crashes on US-127. Deputies say a car vs. deer crash on Monday morning led to more crashes, one of them fatal. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed...
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
Isabella County crash victim identified by sheriff’s office
Deputies were initially responding to a car versus deer crash.
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
Lansing police need help in solving cold case homicide
The Lansing Police Department needs help solving a 2004 homicide and finding two men with warrants.
Lake County deputies investigate suspicious shooting death
Lake County deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Man stabbed in neck, face, tongue after failing to buy woman food, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – A man suffered multiple stab wounds, including a large laceration to his neck, in an attack Sunday, Oct. 16, by a woman who was upset the victim did not buy her food, police said. The victim, 49, suffered stab wounds to his neck, face, tongue...
Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
WNEM
Judy Zehnder, president of Bavarian Inn Lodge, dies after battle with cancer
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Judy Zehnder, a member of the Frankenmuth Zehnder family, passed away Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer, her family told TV5. Zehnder was the president of the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge. She died about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19. She was 77-years-old. The cancer had...
Sparrow nurse awarded for speaking up, saving new mom’s life
A nurse was awarded the Sparrow Speak Up Award for advocating for a patient.
Morning Sun
Five tons of pumpkins used in Shepherd Halloween display
By the end of the day Sunday, volunteers will have helped Kent Roth carve 1,000 pumpkins — weighed out to approximately five tons — into jack-o’-lanterns. The pumpkins will go into Roth’s yard, where they’ll sit atop strings of Christmas lights. Work will start bright...
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
Irene Bronner Who Helped Create The World’s Largest Christmas Store Has Passed Away
Irene Bronner, who opened Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, the world's largest Christmas store, with her husband in 1951, passed away on Sunday, October 16th at the age of 95. Her husband Wally passed away back in 2008. Life Before Working At Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before Irene joined Bronner's Christmas...
Morning Sun
Beal City doubles up Cass City, goes 9-0 in 2022
Unblemished, like perfect. On Friday night from Frank Schafer Field the Beal City football team closed out its unbeaten and unblemished 2022 regular season with a 27-14 victory over Cass City. With the win the second-ranked Aggies finish the season at 9-0, their first unbeaten regular season since 2013 when...
Comments / 0