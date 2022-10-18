ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Eugene Softball advances to first ever State Final Four

Eugene — Congratulations to the Eugene Lady Eagles softball team for punching their first-ever ticket to a state Final Four!. They will take on Marceline next week in the Class 2 Semifinals. Check out the highlights above!
EUGENE, MO
krcgtv.com

Tyler Osby wins student of the quarter

JEFFERSON CITY — Tyelr Osby is a high-achieving seventh grader from Lewis and Clark Middle School who is the most recent winner of the student of the quarter. Being the first student of the quarter this school year, Tyler said it feels good to be number one, but he isn't satisfied.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Several events Friday and Saturday for MU Homecoming 2022

Several events have been scheduled for the University of Missouri's 2022 Homecoming. On Friday evening, campus decorations will take over Greek Town. The show begins at 6 pm and goes on until 9:30 pm. Houses will have interactive displays, skits, and activities for all ages. There will also be food...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Hawthorn Bank donates $500 for Think Pink Putting Challenge

Jefferson City — The latest stop on the October Think Pink Putting Tour was Hawthorn Bank in Jefferson City. Captain Chris Schrimpf and his team of Jeff Carr, Crystal Tellman and Tyler Brown competed with some 100-foot putts. Even Chairman and CEO of Hawthorn, David Turner made a guest...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

William-Keepers LLC donates $500 for Think Pink Putting Challenge

Jefferson City — The Think Pink Putting Challenge made an annual visit to Williams-Keepers Certified Public Accountants in Jefferson City. After missing a few 150-foot-long putts, Ryan Henry came through with the 25-footer and the Think Pink Championship. Williams-Keepers made a $500 donation to the Real Men Wear Pink...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Rusty Drewing dealerships partake in Think Pink Putting Challenge

Jefferson City — Rusty Drewing dealerships wear pink every Wednesday in the month of October, in honor of the fight against cancer. Rusty and his team also hosted the Think Pink Putting Challenge on Wednesday. Congratulations to Zak Kutscher from Drewing Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac for winning the 2022...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two cars found in Lake of the Ozarks as part of search for veteran missing for a decade

Dive teams uncovered two cars from the Lake of the Ozarks as part of the search for a Camdenton veteran who has been missing for ten years. On Tuesday, October 18, Camden County Sheriff's Office detective, Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division troopers, and the Mid-County Fire Protection District members met with dive teams near the Cave Restaurant on North Missouri Route 5.
CAMDENTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Trudy Busch Valentine speaks with Columbia voters weeks away from Election Day

Columbia — With November's primaries just under three weeks away, candidates are on the campaign trail trying to make final impressions on perspective voters. U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine visited the Boone County Democratic Headquarters to answer questions about her campaign. "It's just so great to be out...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Three men injured after shots fired incident in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Three men were injured with gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired Friday night in Columbia. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hitt and Locust Street at 11:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers found a...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Boone Co. election candidates participate in disabilities forum

COLUMBIA — Candidates in several Boone County elections took part in a forum Thursday evening, pleading their cases on advocacy for residents with disabilities. The forum included discussion with candidates for the Missouri House of Representatives from districts 44, 45, 46, 47, and 50, as well as candidates for Boone County Commissioner.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy