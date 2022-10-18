ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Historic dry spell continues

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been quite the dry spell in Indianapolis and central Indiana. To date, it's the second driest first three weeks of October in Indy, with just .09" rainfall. The streak actually began on Sept. 25 and it marks the driest during that time since record-keeping began in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: 70s for fall fun this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Make some plans to spend some time outside on Friday and this weekend. We have sunshine and 70 degrees in the Friday forecast. Zoo Boo at the Indianapolis Zoo runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees and fall to near 60 degrees by the end of the event.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves

INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

On this date, the earliest and largest October snow storm hits central Indiana

October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN
WTHR

I-65 ramp to Meridian/Pennsylvania streets to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Friday that construction crews will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to Meridian and Pennsylvania streets on Monday morning, Oct. 24. The closure is part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project in downtown Indianapolis. The ramp is expected...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHR

Indy Pride hosting career fair downtown Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride is hosting a career fair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week. The annual career fair is returning to an in-person event on Monday, Oct. 24 at the home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. The fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nearly 90...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Over 1K I&M customers still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indy Scream Park makeup artist shares her tricks for Halloween

ANDERSON, Ind. — If you're looking for some inspiration for this year's Halloween costumes, the experts at Indy Scream Park are providing some easy makeup tricks and treats that anyone can do at home. Head makeup artist Jodi Morgan and her team apply the makeup for around 150 actors...
ANDERSON, IN

