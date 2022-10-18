ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

solarindustrymag.com

Greenbacker Acquires Nine-Project Portfolio from Norwich Solar in Vermont

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Co. LLC, an investment manager and independent power producer, has purchased, through a wholly owned subsidiary, a portfolio of up to nine pre-operational solar projects from Norwich Solar. When completed, the Vermont projects will lower power bills for local farmers and give new life to brownfield sites restricted from most uses.
VERMONT STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania coal communities to get $6.9M for economic development

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that coal communities in his state would receive more than $6.9 million for economic development projects. Wolf joined Gayle Machin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and other Appalachian region governors to celebrate the commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative which aims […] The post Pennsylvania coal communities to get $6.9M for economic development appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf invests $236M for Pennsylvania water infrastructure projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19 that there will be an investment of $236 million for over 20 water infrastructure projects through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENVEST). “I’m encouraged to see continued, increased investments in our clean water infrastructure across the commonwealth,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania casino revenue jumps to $448 in September

Pennsylvania casinos saw an increase in revenues last month, state regulators said, a jump from the gradual decrease felt across the industry since the record-breaking month of March. In all, casinos generated $448.4 million in September, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. That’s one of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
solarindustrymag.com

Dominion Energy Submits Proposals for 23 Virginia Solar, Energy Storage Projects

In its third annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed nearly two dozen new solar and energy storage projects for Virginia customers. If approved, the projects will provide more than 800 MW of electricity. The proposal includes 10 solar and energy...
VIRGINIA STATE
solarindustrymag.com

7-Eleven Participates in MIGreenPower for 160 Michigan Locations

7-Eleven Inc. has enrolled in MIGreenPower, DTE Energy’s voluntary renewable energy program. The enrollment will enable 7-Eleven to achieve 100% renewable energy for all 160 of its southeast Michigan locations for 20 years beginning in 2025. 7-Eleven’s 32,000 MWh clean energy commitment has the environmental benefit equivalent to taking nearly 3,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars off the road each year.
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania needs to declare a time out on the sale of municipal water and sewer systems | Opinion

Legislation passed in 2016, known as Act 12, has set off a feeding frenzy of for-profit, private utilities gobbling up public, municipal water and sewer systems. Leading the charge in Pennsylvania are Aqua PA and Pennsylvania American Water. Since 2016, these companies have spent almost $900 million purchasing healthy and well run public municipal utilities in PA solely to increase their profits. These same companies are now planning to spend almost $750 million on further acquisitions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture

Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Could a rail strike impact Pennsylvania?

By: KDKA-TV's Seth Kaplan HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One month from Monday, rank-and-file railroad workers will finish voting on whether to ratify their contracts. If they vote "no," a strike could happen at the biggest railroads. What about the others?"Pennsylvania has two large railroads," said Dan Cupper, a railroad historian and retired engineer. "Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation.""In the Pittsburgh area, you have the Buffalo and Pittsburgh and the Allegheny Valley Railroad that are regionals, that are dependent on Norfolk Southern and CSX. In the Philadelphia area, you have railroads like the Pennsylvania Northeastern and SMS lines in New Jersey."Compared to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28

A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania drinking water violations: Organizations who failed to notify the public

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Pennsylvania

As the holiday season approaches, gas prices continue to rise. This week in Western Pennsylvania, gas prices are three cents higher at $3.990 per gallon. This week's average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average price during the week of October...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds

A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

