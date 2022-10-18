By: KDKA-TV's Seth Kaplan HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One month from Monday, rank-and-file railroad workers will finish voting on whether to ratify their contracts. If they vote "no," a strike could happen at the biggest railroads. What about the others?"Pennsylvania has two large railroads," said Dan Cupper, a railroad historian and retired engineer. "Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation.""In the Pittsburgh area, you have the Buffalo and Pittsburgh and the Allegheny Valley Railroad that are regionals, that are dependent on Norfolk Southern and CSX. In the Philadelphia area, you have railroads like the Pennsylvania Northeastern and SMS lines in New Jersey."Compared to...

