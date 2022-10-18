Read full article on original website
solarindustrymag.com
Greenbacker Acquires Nine-Project Portfolio from Norwich Solar in Vermont
Greenbacker Renewable Energy Co. LLC, an investment manager and independent power producer, has purchased, through a wholly owned subsidiary, a portfolio of up to nine pre-operational solar projects from Norwich Solar. When completed, the Vermont projects will lower power bills for local farmers and give new life to brownfield sites restricted from most uses.
Pennsylvania coal communities to get $6.9M for economic development
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that coal communities in his state would receive more than $6.9 million for economic development projects. Wolf joined Gayle Machin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and other Appalachian region governors to celebrate the commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative which aims […] The post Pennsylvania coal communities to get $6.9M for economic development appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf invests $236M for Pennsylvania water infrastructure projects
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19 that there will be an investment of $236 million for over 20 water infrastructure projects through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENVEST). “I’m encouraged to see continued, increased investments in our clean water infrastructure across the commonwealth,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania casino revenue jumps to $448 in September
Pennsylvania casinos saw an increase in revenues last month, state regulators said, a jump from the gradual decrease felt across the industry since the record-breaking month of March. In all, casinos generated $448.4 million in September, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. That’s one of the...
solarindustrymag.com
Dominion Energy Submits Proposals for 23 Virginia Solar, Energy Storage Projects
In its third annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed nearly two dozen new solar and energy storage projects for Virginia customers. If approved, the projects will provide more than 800 MW of electricity. The proposal includes 10 solar and energy...
More than 1.8M Pennsylvania residents qualify for food assistance. Here’s who’s eligible
Here’s what to know about getting help through SNAP in Pennsylvania, including eligibility information, how to apply and how many residents currently receive benefits.
solarindustrymag.com
7-Eleven Participates in MIGreenPower for 160 Michigan Locations
7-Eleven Inc. has enrolled in MIGreenPower, DTE Energy’s voluntary renewable energy program. The enrollment will enable 7-Eleven to achieve 100% renewable energy for all 160 of its southeast Michigan locations for 20 years beginning in 2025. 7-Eleven’s 32,000 MWh clean energy commitment has the environmental benefit equivalent to taking nearly 3,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars off the road each year.
Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Lawmakers should pass the bill before the end of the year. The post Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania needs to declare a time out on the sale of municipal water and sewer systems | Opinion
Legislation passed in 2016, known as Act 12, has set off a feeding frenzy of for-profit, private utilities gobbling up public, municipal water and sewer systems. Leading the charge in Pennsylvania are Aqua PA and Pennsylvania American Water. Since 2016, these companies have spent almost $900 million purchasing healthy and well run public municipal utilities in PA solely to increase their profits. These same companies are now planning to spend almost $750 million on further acquisitions.
How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions
Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
buckscountyherald.com
Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture
Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
Could a rail strike impact Pennsylvania?
By: KDKA-TV's Seth Kaplan HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One month from Monday, rank-and-file railroad workers will finish voting on whether to ratify their contracts. If they vote "no," a strike could happen at the biggest railroads. What about the others?"Pennsylvania has two large railroads," said Dan Cupper, a railroad historian and retired engineer. "Norfolk Southern and CSX Transportation.""In the Pittsburgh area, you have the Buffalo and Pittsburgh and the Allegheny Valley Railroad that are regionals, that are dependent on Norfolk Southern and CSX. In the Philadelphia area, you have railroads like the Pennsylvania Northeastern and SMS lines in New Jersey."Compared to...
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
‘A waiting game.’ Harris Township pushes back against State College connector project
Two public meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Pennsylvania's Healthcare Systems Receive Massive Upgrade
Healthcare is a vital part of everyday life, however, some of its practices are a bit archaic. Thankfully, there is a new system in place to make medical visits smoother than ever.
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania drinking water violations: Organizations who failed to notify the public
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.
erienewsnow.com
AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Pennsylvania
As the holiday season approaches, gas prices continue to rise. This week in Western Pennsylvania, gas prices are three cents higher at $3.990 per gallon. This week's average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average price during the week of October...
Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds
A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
