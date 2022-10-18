ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Win Tickets to River Night at The Comedy Vault in Batavia

Tune in to listen for Scott Mackay at 7:50a in the morning for your FIRST chance to win a pair of tickets to a very special evening at The Comedy Vault in Batavia brought to you by our friends at Allied First Bank! Or enter to win below!. Join Scott...
BATAVIA, IL
959theriver.com

Pumpkin Smash highlights Forest Preserve programs

It’s time to make plans to smash and compost your post-Halloween pumpkins and to learn about wild turkeys, milkweed, migratory birds and more. The Forest Preserve District of Will County is here to help with a wide variety of programs and hikes. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
WILL COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

JJC Medical Assisting Program Increases Enrollment

Joliet Junior College’s medical assisting program will accept more students than ever before with 32 spots available for spring 2023. “I am extremely excited to be able to grow the program and accept more students,” said Rudayna Jebara, program coordinator and assistant professor of medical assisting at JJC.
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Enjoy One Last Breath of Summer

Hi it’s Leslie in for Mitch, and it’s hard to believe that just two days ago, I was wearing my winter coat and toe warmers. Today I’m wearing short sleeves and flip flops. I am loving this glorious last bout of Summer. I took my dog for...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
959theriver.com

Illinois State Police Recognizes Officers Involved with Reducing Violence on Chicago Area Expressways

Expressway shootings down 42%, injury shootings down 45%, homicides down 83%. October 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of the Illinois State Police’s (ISP) push to reverse the increase in violence on Chicago area expressways. To recognize the ISP officers from across the state deployed to work in Cook County, District Chicago officers, as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation special agents, telecommunicators, air operations, crime scene investigators, those in forensic services, radio technicians, and everyone involved in supporting this mission, ISP is awarding these dedicated men and women the Violent Crime Expressway Ribbon.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy