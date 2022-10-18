Read full article on original website
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Here's What The Original "Interview With The Vampire" Cast Looked Like Then Vs. Now
The OG Louis and Lestat.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Finds Its Fans with a $181,000 Opening Weekend
Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight) scored the best platform opening of the fall with an estimated $181,000 in four New York/Los Angeles theaters. The 1920s Ireland-set comedy slightly outpaced the recent good initial results for “TÁR” (Focus) early in this year’s seasonal upsurge in specialized releases. Although the total gross so far is still only a small part of the weekend box office (about $4 million total among all specialized films), I dates are mostly limited or platform. Three of these are already in the 100-300 theater range, with all showing some strength and promise for more. “Aftersun” (A24), with...
Tim Burton suspects his Disney days are behind him: 'I needed to escape'
Director-producer Tim Burton said he is less inclined to work with Disney now that the studio giant has become 'very homogenized, very consolidated.'
People Are Going To See "Terrifier 2" Amid Reports Of People Fainting And Throwing Up, And Here's What They Thought
"I'm good on dinner for tonight. I just need to go watch some Sesame Street or something."
