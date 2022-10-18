ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Hot start: South Carolina strikes first with dazzling kickoff return TD

Speedy returner Xavier Legette was not going to be denied on the first play of the game vs. Texas A&M. He made a house call, returning the opening kickoff 100-yards for 6. Legette broke quite a few tackles on his touchdowns scamper, tiptoeing the sideline for the score. The Aggies’ poor tackling didn’t help things.
Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter

Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
What Jimbo Fisher said following Texas A&M's loss to South Carolina

Texas A&M is now below .500 on the season with losses to Appalachian State and South Carolina. Tell any Aggies fan that preseason and they’d laugh in your face. But it’s just reality now for the Aggies. Head coach Jimbo Fisher explained what went wrong for Texas A&M postgame Saturday evening. Essentially, Fisher’s message was that it is not time to panic.
Fans react to putrid offensive showcase between Texas A&M and South Carolina

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina has featured some truly awful offensive football. Spencer Rattler and Haynes King can’t seem to get either team in the end zone, with South Carolina’s only offensive touchdown of the day coming from Christian Beal-Smith. South Carolina’s Xavier Legette returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard opening score.
