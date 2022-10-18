Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hot start: South Carolina strikes first with dazzling kickoff return TD
Speedy returner Xavier Legette was not going to be denied on the first play of the game vs. Texas A&M. He made a house call, returning the opening kickoff 100-yards for 6. Legette broke quite a few tackles on his touchdowns scamper, tiptoeing the sideline for the score. The Aggies’ poor tackling didn’t help things.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M just had the worst start to any SEC football game this season
Texas A&M was hoping to come out of its bye week playing better football than it had through the first 6 games of the season. That has not happened, however, for the Aggies at South Carolina tonight. In fact, it has been an absolutely nightmarish start for Jimbo Fisher and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter
Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcus Satterfield faces heat from frustrated South Carolina fans over lackluster offense
Marcus Satterfield has faced criticism from South Carolina fans for almost his entire two-season tenure as offensive coordinator with the Gamecocks, and the lackluster effort in the first half against Texas A&M was another example. The Gamecocks had just 115 total yards by halftime, as 4 straight drives ended with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer celebrates South Carolina's first-ever win over Texas A&M
Shane Beamer was doused with a bucket on the sideline following South Carolina’s 30-24 win over Texas A&M on Saturday as the Gamecocks secured the program’s first-ever win over the Aggies before a spirited Williams-Brice Stadium. “We tried to find every which way to give this game away,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina trolls Texas A&M's midnight yells on Twitter after win over Aggies
South Carolina defeated Texas A&M for the first time in program history and the Gamecocks are getting cocky about it. South Carolina edged out Texas A&M 30-24 on Saturday and then trolled Texas A&M’s midnight yells on Twitter with its own version. This is South Carolina’s first 4-game winning...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fans roast Jimbo Fisher after poor performance against South Carolina
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M looked horrible Saturday night against Texas A&M. The Aggies are now 3-4 on the season with losses to App State, Mississippi State and now South Carolina, 30-24. Texas A&M struggled to get the offense moving early and could never catch up after falling to a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Jimbo Fisher said following Texas A&M's loss to South Carolina
Texas A&M is now below .500 on the season with losses to Appalachian State and South Carolina. Tell any Aggies fan that preseason and they’d laugh in your face. But it’s just reality now for the Aggies. Head coach Jimbo Fisher explained what went wrong for Texas A&M postgame Saturday evening. Essentially, Fisher’s message was that it is not time to panic.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fans react to putrid offensive showcase between Texas A&M and South Carolina
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina has featured some truly awful offensive football. Spencer Rattler and Haynes King can’t seem to get either team in the end zone, with South Carolina’s only offensive touchdown of the day coming from Christian Beal-Smith. South Carolina’s Xavier Legette returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard opening score.
