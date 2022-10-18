ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownstations.com

Chained Eagles of Ohio replaces MIA-POW sign and puts up flagpole on Conant Road

The Chained Eagles of Ohio help preserve a sign that serves as a constant reminder to never forget the military personnel that still haven't returned home from war. The organization was approached to see if they could help restore a POW and MIA sign on Conant Road between State Routes 81 and 117. After examining the sign, they decided to replace the whole thing and put up a flagpole beside it. Thanks to the help of local businesses and individuals, they finished the project in nine months. The Chained Eagles were involved when the original sign was put up around 30 years ago, and they are glad they can continue the tradition to keep the messages alive for now and in the future.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil, Alaska’s senior U.S. senator said after talking with the two. The two,...
ALASKA STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohio Lawmaker don't plan to follow CDC recommendations on children's vaccines

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A CDC advisory committee is recommending that the COVID vaccine be added to the immunization schedule for children and adults, but Ohio lawmakers say not so fast. The Centers for Disease Control encourages children 6 months and older, as well as adults, to get the COVID vaccine, plus boosters when they are eligible. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer vaccinations, especially for kids. This includes vaccinations for polio, measles, whooping cough, and tetanus.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy