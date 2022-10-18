The Chained Eagles of Ohio help preserve a sign that serves as a constant reminder to never forget the military personnel that still haven't returned home from war. The organization was approached to see if they could help restore a POW and MIA sign on Conant Road between State Routes 81 and 117. After examining the sign, they decided to replace the whole thing and put up a flagpole beside it. Thanks to the help of local businesses and individuals, they finished the project in nine months. The Chained Eagles were involved when the original sign was put up around 30 years ago, and they are glad they can continue the tradition to keep the messages alive for now and in the future.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO