Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Rhode Island DEM reports first domestic of avian flu in the state
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management officials announced the first domestic case of avian flu in the state Friday. According to officials, the case was found in non-commercial backyard flock in Newport County. Officials said that agency employees humanely euthanized the the small, mixed flock...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island hospitals filling up with RSV cases
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Just over two years since COVID-19 filled Hospitals in Rhode Island, another respiratory illness is once again filling beds at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. This time its Respiratory Syncytial Virus also known as RSV. RSV is an illness that causes symptoms ranging from coughing/wheezing to difficulty breathing...
ABC6.com
East Providence police looking for child involved in parental kidnapping, may be heading to Kentucky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police are looking for a two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping Thursday. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance. Police said the duo was last seen on a...
ABC6.com
Late Strip Sack Near Endzone Dooms Brown
A late goal line stop by the Cornell defense handed the Brown football team a gut-wrenching 24-21 defeat on Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. Brown outgained Cornell 381-331, including 260-136 in the air. Freshman Solomon Miller had two catches for 55 yards, including his first career...
Comments / 10