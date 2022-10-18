Read full article on original website
Police arrest woman in connection to Ogden overnight shooting
OGDEN (KSNT) – A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a overnight shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Communications Center received a call from a woman stating she had shot her husband around 9 p.m. Friday, Riley County Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 75-year-old man suffering from […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beatty, Philip Michael; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
KWCH.com
Large grass fire in Chase County causing evacuations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large grass fire has broken out in Chase County near the Marion County line. The fire started in Marion County and traveled to Chase. Harvey County Fire Task Force has now been activated for this fire. According to a Harvey County official, residents in rural...
Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns
CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy. The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The […]
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
KVOE
Man transported to Topeka hospital after trauma incident in Bushong
An accident in Bushong on Saturday sent one man to a Topeka hospital for medical care. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the man was working on a pickup truck in the 200 block of Main when the jack supports failed shortly after 8:30 am. The truck then fell on the man’s legs.
Thief uses stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Salina dealership
A Salina dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000. The person sent to Long McArthur the required documents and was approved for the purchase, which was finalized on Oct. 6.
KAKE TV
4 Salina South students arrested after 'shooting up the school' statement
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - Salina police have arrested four teenagers following an alleged statement about shooting up a local high school. The department said in a release that the four Salina South students, aged 15, 15, 16 and 17, were arrested and booked into juvenile detention for aggravated criminal threat, a person felony.
KVOE
Multi-agency law enforcement effort leads to ‘multiple’ arrests
Several area law enforcement agencies have been involved in a coordinated effort to target “major criminals.”. As was the case several months ago, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department spearheaded an operation that also included the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Council Grove Police Department, several other city and county law enforcement agencies, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
Herington man seriously injured in head-on motorcycle crash
A Herington, Kansas, man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after colliding head-on with a car while riding a motorcycle.
WIBW
Teen among 5 sent to hospital after 86-year-old fails to yield on Kansas highway
BELOIT, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage girl was among five Kansans that were hospitalized after an 86-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the K-14 and U.S. 24 junction with reports of an injury accident.
$24,000 robbery included theft of washer & dryer
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A thief in Dickinson County took more than $24,000 worth of items before being identified and caught in Salina, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a residential burglar took a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch […]
Motorcyclist thrown from bike after head-on highway crash
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 39-year-old Herington man was seriously injured when he was hit head-on early Thursday morning on US-77. The man was traveling south on Highway 77 in Dickinson County at 3:50 a.m. Thursday when a 2000 Buick Park Avenue crossed the center line and hit the 2000 Vulcan Kawasaki head-on, throwing the […]
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
Superintendent issues statement on gun at HMS-7 Friday
USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson issued a statement Friday after a gun was found and confiscated from a student at HMS-7. Below is that statement. Friday morning, Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school for the day. Through proper reporting...
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
WIBW
Officials fight two wildfires as danger remains high in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are fighting two wildfires in Kansas as fire danger remains high throughout the state. The Kansas Forest Service says multiple local officials contacted it and Ag Air Service, Inc., Tanker 95 for help to fight wildfires on Sunday, Oct. 23. KFS indicated that T-95 completed...
KVOE
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
More than 7.5 pounds of marijuana found in SW Salina traffic stop
Two people were arrested on requested drug charges after a stop in southwest Salina Sunday afternoon revealed cash and more than seven pounds of marijuana. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Oak Street, an officer stopped a maroon pickup because the registered owner had a suspended driver's license. The officer made contact with the driver, who was the registered owner, and a passenger in the vehicle.
