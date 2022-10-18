ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

dawgnation.com

Georgia football holds No. 1 spot in AP Poll Top 25 Week 9 entering Florida game

Even with a big game looming against No. 3 Tennessee, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are all focused on the task at hand. That would be the Florida Gators. Georgia is still No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll, even coming off the bye week. Ohio State is at No. 2, followed by Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. Oregon, which Georgia previously beat 49-3, moved up to No. 8 in this week’s poll.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades

Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

SEC Nation heading to Florida-Georgia

Fans making their way to Jacksonville to tailgate prior to the annual Florida-Georgia contest in Jacksonville will be joined by the SEC Network's weekly traveling show on site. SEC Network announced Friday that its weekly traveling show, SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, will make its way to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

'SEC Nation' destination for Week 9 announced by Laura Rutledge

“SEC Nation” is headed to Jacksonville for the Georgia-Florida rivalry clash in Week 9. Laura Rutledge, the host of the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, made the announcement Friday while appearing live on “The Paul Finebaum Show” from Baton Rouge. Rutledge will be joined by Paul...
ATHENS, GA
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Nine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.
GAINESVILLE, FL
multihousingnews.com

The Jacobson Company Buys Gainesville Student Housing Community

Completed in 2020, the property provides easy access to the University of Florida. The Jacobson Company has acquired Liv+ Gainesville, a 618-bed student housing community in Gainesville, Fla., adjacent to the University of Florida. The sellers, a joint venture of Stark Enterprises and Campus Advantage, developed the property, after landing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility

COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large

OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
OCALA, FL

