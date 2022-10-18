Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Georgia football holds No. 1 spot in AP Poll Top 25 Week 9 entering Florida game
Even with a big game looming against No. 3 Tennessee, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are all focused on the task at hand. That would be the Florida Gators. Georgia is still No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll, even coming off the bye week. Ohio State is at No. 2, followed by Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. Oregon, which Georgia previously beat 49-3, moved up to No. 8 in this week’s poll.
Gators Premier 2024 DB Target Desmond Ricks Reclassifies to 2023
The Florida Gators' top defensive back target in the 2024 recruiting class announced his reclassification to 2023 on Saturday.
Billy Napier Trusts Patrick Toney's Process Amid Gators' Defensive Struggles
Patrick Toney is "absolutely one of the best coaches" Billy Napier says he's ever worked with, emphasizing his trust in Florida's defensive coordinator amid the Gators' struggles.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades
Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
SEC Nation heading to Florida-Georgia
Fans making their way to Jacksonville to tailgate prior to the annual Florida-Georgia contest in Jacksonville will be joined by the SEC Network's weekly traveling show on site. SEC Network announced Friday that its weekly traveling show, SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, will make its way to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
'SEC Nation' destination for Week 9 announced by Laura Rutledge
“SEC Nation” is headed to Jacksonville for the Georgia-Florida rivalry clash in Week 9. Laura Rutledge, the host of the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, made the announcement Friday while appearing live on “The Paul Finebaum Show” from Baton Rouge. Rutledge will be joined by Paul...
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week Nine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.
multihousingnews.com
The Jacobson Company Buys Gainesville Student Housing Community
Completed in 2020, the property provides easy access to the University of Florida. The Jacobson Company has acquired Liv+ Gainesville, a 618-bed student housing community in Gainesville, Fla., adjacent to the University of Florida. The sellers, a joint venture of Stark Enterprises and Campus Advantage, developed the property, after landing...
fox35orlando.com
Lockdown lifted at Forest High School after gun found in restroom, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Forest High School was on lockdown on Friday after school officials say a firearm was found in a restroom. Law enforcement swept the entire campus as a precaution. In an update just before noon, the school said it was cleared and normal operations have resumed. No...
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
News4Jax.com
Case that rocked community back in spotlight as HaLeigh Cummings’ father walks out of prison
As the father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 walked out of prison Wednesday, his daughter’s unsolved case, which has remained a raw wound in the community for more than a decade, has been thrust back into the spotlight. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed...
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility
COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
Haleigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison after serving 12 years on drug charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 will be released from prison Wednesday after serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges. Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings, is set to be released from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, according...
iheart.com
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
wuft.org
Black-owned farms are disappearing. One Alachua County man is fighting to preserve what’s left
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently directed $2.2 billion to compensate farmers for historic lending discrimination. The lack of credit access caused the loss of Black-run farms nationwide. The number of Black farm operators dwindled from almost one million in 1900 to less than 50,000 today. Listen below as WUFT’s...
mycbs4.com
63-year-old man hit and killed after standing in Marion County road
Marion County — a 63-year-old Ocala man was hit and killed Thursday morning in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was standing in the road, as a car hit him at about 7:15 AM. FHP says this happened at Juniper Road and Juniper Pass Drive.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large
OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
