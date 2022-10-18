ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News

Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
Sports World Reacts To President Biden, Brittney Griner Call Out

A prominent athlete called out President Joe Biden over the Brittney Griner situation earlier this week. Kyrie Irving, who's missed several NBA games due to his refusal to get vaccinated, called on the U.S. president to "do his job" and bring Griner home. The Nets star called on Biden ahead...
