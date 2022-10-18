ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans react to so-so offensive performance from Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Alabama bounced back from its loss to Tennessee with a strong 30-6 win over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide looked stout on defense, but according to some the offense could use some tweaking moving forward. It definitely wasn’t Alabama’s strongest offensive performance of the year, but it was far from the worst as well.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State defender ejected after bone-rattling hit against Alabama

Mississippi State’s defense will lose some depth after Jackie Matthews was ejected from the Alabama game for a bone-rattling hit near the sideline on Isaiah Bond. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said the officials didn’t even need to review the play because it was that obvious of a targeting call. The play helped fuel a score for Alabama as the Crimson Tide scored one play later after the 15-yard penalty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide

Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee the No. 1 team in the country? Fans weigh in after dominant win

Tennessee easily dispatched of FCS opponent UT-Martin, 65-24, on Saturday. The Volunteers stormed out to a 52-7 halftime lead before bringing in a lot of second and third-team players for the second half. The dominant performance had some fans wondering if Tennessee shouldn’t be No. 1. Some fans just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hendon Hooker breaks Tennessee record in game vs. UT Martin

Hendon Hooker just keeps getting better. The quarterback added to his list of accolades on Saturday, breaking a program record as he has now thrown a touchdown pass in 19 consecutive games. That’s been one of the biggest storylines to follow along with Hooker as he’s shown tremendous improvement as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy projects whether Alabama will look like a national title contender this week

Greg McElroy believes that Alabama can recover from last week’s loss to Tennessee and it will start with a win this week against Mississippi State. McElroy points out that Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) has often been the opponent for the Crimson Tide when they are coming off of a loss. It’s happened four times. He also mentions that Alabama has outscored Mississippi State 150-16 in their past four games against each other.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen McCollough will not face discipline from university, per attorney

Jaylen McCollough will not be subjected to any University of Tennessee sanctions, the Volunteer safety’s attorney announced Friday. McCollough was arrested earlier this month on a felony charge of aggravated assault. The school investigated the incident in relation to the university’s code of conduct. Liz Kellar of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Nick Saban knows the Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE

