saturdaydownsouth.com
Fans react to so-so offensive performance from Alabama vs. Mississippi State
Alabama bounced back from its loss to Tennessee with a strong 30-6 win over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide looked stout on defense, but according to some the offense could use some tweaking moving forward. It definitely wasn’t Alabama’s strongest offensive performance of the year, but it was far from the worst as well.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State defender ejected after bone-rattling hit against Alabama
Mississippi State’s defense will lose some depth after Jackie Matthews was ejected from the Alabama game for a bone-rattling hit near the sideline on Isaiah Bond. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said the officials didn’t even need to review the play because it was that obvious of a targeting call. The play helped fuel a score for Alabama as the Crimson Tide scored one play later after the 15-yard penalty.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide
Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, Gameday Crew Talk Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Vols and Alabama
ATHENS - ESPN’s Gameday crew had a lengthy discussion of the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Vols and Alabama Crimson Tide as that trio of teams tries to fight their way into the College Football Playoff. Both the Vols and Dawgs are undefeated and barreling towards pre-Halloween dates with major rivals....
Kaleb Beasley, 4-star cornerback, commits to in-state Tennessee Volunteers over LSU, Notre Dame, others
The Tennessee Volunteers are on a hot streak. Or maybe it's just the new normal under coach Josh Heupel. Less than a week after beating Alabama, the Volunteers picked up a major commitment, as Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley announced his decision, choosing the Vols ...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Nick Saban Decision News
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing some criticism for his controversial decision with a Crimson Tide player. Last week, Alabama lost to Tennessee. While Vols fans stormed the field, one Crimson Tide player appeared to hit a young woman. Saban announced earlier in the week that the player, Jermaine...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee the No. 1 team in the country? Fans weigh in after dominant win
Tennessee easily dispatched of FCS opponent UT-Martin, 65-24, on Saturday. The Volunteers stormed out to a 52-7 halftime lead before bringing in a lot of second and third-team players for the second half. The dominant performance had some fans wondering if Tennessee shouldn’t be No. 1. Some fans just...
Nick Saban shares 1 thing Tennessee did to confuse Alabama defense
Tennessee pulled off the upset of the weekend last week when they beat Alabama 52-49 in Knoxville on Saturday. Nick Saban has said that his players were tight entering the game. He also shared how the Vols did something that left his Crimson Tide defense confused. Saban on Thursday was...
Nick Saban Is Getting Heavily Criticized For 1 Decision This Saturday
Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female fan following last Saturday's loss to Tennessee. The fan was storming the field in Knoxville. After the video went viral, Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement regarding Burton's actions. "We are aware of...
atozsports.com
Watch: Former Alabama star has to wear Vols gear on national television
Numerous former Alabama players have been spotted in Tennessee Vols gear this week as a result of UT’s big win over the Crismon Tide last weekend. The latest former Alabama star to have to wear Vols gear is Roman Harper, a former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee criticized on social media for poor defensive start against UT Martin
No. 3 Tennessee looks to be on track to cruise to 7-0 Saturday against FCS opponent UT Martin. One aspect of the Vols’ Week 8 performance, though, drew some social media criticism. Fans were not impressed by the Vol defense. UT Martin had an 8-play, 75-yard drive in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hendon Hooker breaks Tennessee record in game vs. UT Martin
Hendon Hooker just keeps getting better. The quarterback added to his list of accolades on Saturday, breaking a program record as he has now thrown a touchdown pass in 19 consecutive games. That’s been one of the biggest storylines to follow along with Hooker as he’s shown tremendous improvement as...
Kentucky RB Commit Khalifa Keith Talks Vols Offer, Recent Visits
Khalifa Keith has been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has been to Knoxville two times in the last month. On Friday afternoon, Tennesseee running backs Coach Jerry Mack extended an offer to the coveted back. Keith discussed what the offer meant with Volunteer ...
ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks for Mississippi State vs. Alabama
College GameDay recently made its picks for the upcoming matchup between Mississippi State and Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy projects whether Alabama will look like a national title contender this week
Greg McElroy believes that Alabama can recover from last week’s loss to Tennessee and it will start with a win this week against Mississippi State. McElroy points out that Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) has often been the opponent for the Crimson Tide when they are coming off of a loss. It’s happened four times. He also mentions that Alabama has outscored Mississippi State 150-16 in their past four games against each other.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen McCollough will not face discipline from university, per attorney
Jaylen McCollough will not be subjected to any University of Tennessee sanctions, the Volunteer safety’s attorney announced Friday. McCollough was arrested earlier this month on a felony charge of aggravated assault. The school investigated the incident in relation to the university’s code of conduct. Liz Kellar of the...
Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week
The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Nick Saban knows the Tide...
Vol Nation rallies behind UT-Martin player who lost family home to Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are getting ready to square off with UT-Martin this Saturday for their homecoming game, but off the gridiron, both University of Tennessee System programs are working together to help one of their own after Hurricane Ian. UT-Martin tweeted a video of redshirt freshman AJ...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
