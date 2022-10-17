Read full article on original website
Idaho’s Most Humid Town is Still a Dry Place
I know, you’re shocked, shocked to find out Idaho isn’t very humid. That’s true of most of the mountain west. A website called Matador Network does claim Kamiah is the most humid place in the state, but compared to some other places around the continent, it’s pretty dry. Often what we call humidity is actually a reference to the dew point, the volume of water vapor in the air. Heavy vapor is what gives us what my mom used to call muggy.
kmvt
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release, as the Lead Investigating Agency, in reference to the officer involved shooting in Twin Falls County. On August 26, 2O22 Twin Falls County Deputies were dispatched to an aggravated assault that occurred...
When is the First Fall Freeze Coming to Twin Falls ID?
It's that time of year again! The leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That can only mean one thing - winter is on its way!. Twin Falls and other parts of Magic Valley could see freezing temperatures late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, October 22 & 23, 2022. As of this posting, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of 32 degrees as we head into early Sunday morning.
Idaho State Journal
Two dead, two injured in two separate Southern Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other people were injured in two separate wrecks in Southern Idaho over the past several days. State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert.
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Stop Bugging Me! Why Flies are Taking Over Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The weather has cooled off over the last month, and it feels like Fall finally but is warmer than average around this time of year. The cool weather is fast approaching and soon we will be missing this weather and the warmer days of summer and early fall. With the weather dropping it would be expected that the insects and bugs would begin lightening up and slowly lessoning, but many residents are experiencing the opposite. In work buildings, stores, and at home the bugs seem to be worse now than they were in the summer months when bugs are expected to be out and about. What is causing them to be taking over and what is the best form of treatment?
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
Four injured in crash involving semis that shut down I-84 eastbound for several hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at 8:53 p.m. on Interstate 84 at mile marker 163 in Jerome County. A 32-year-old female from Meridian was travelling westbound on I84 in a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck when she left the roadway, went through the median, rolled, and landed in the eastbound lanes of travel. A 57-year-old female from Gooding was travelling eastbound in...
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
kmvt
Multi-Vehicle crash north of Jerome claims one
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on US93, north of Jerome. The crash occurred On Monday at approximately 6:23 a.m. at milepost 66 along Highway 93. A 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 41-year-old female, from Hansen, was traveling south on...
