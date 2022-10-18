ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is keeping things strictly business. The fitness trainer shared a photo of herself on the field after traveling to support husband Patrick on his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place in the Buccaneers' home stadium in Tampa, proved to be a victorious one for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—beyond just having Brittany as his IRL cheerleader—with the team winning 41-31.
People

Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'

After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
howafrica.com

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle

American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
People

Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
Vibe

‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Dead at 25

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, according to her grieving mother. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey ???,” Bailey, 45, captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps of her late daughter, which included gorgeous selfies, family photos and pics of Kayla as a child. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon ??.”
E! News

Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday

Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
TheDailyBeast

Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22

Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
ETOnline.com

Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game

Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
The Spun

Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News

Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Top Swimsuit Photos

Genie Bouchard has been making her comeback on the tennis court in recent months. The Canadian tennis star has dealt with some injuries in recent years, though she's hoping to regain her top form on the court in the months to come. Bouchard has built up a big brand both...
People

WWE Legend Kevin Nash's Son Tristen 'Tragically' Dead at 26

"There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be," Sean Oliver — who hosts a podcast with Kevin Nash — said of the WWE Hall of Famer's late son Tristen Nash WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is mourning the death of his son, Tristen Nash. Tristen died at the age of 26, professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp announced via Twitter on Thursday. "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age...
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals hosted the New Orleans Saints in a battle of 2-4 teams. It's also one of the last opportunities for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to keep his job. Fans shouldn't be feeling too bad for Kingsbury, though, he's doing just fine. Kingsbury is dating...
The Spun

The Spun

