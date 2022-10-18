Read full article on original website
Related
See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is keeping things strictly business. The fitness trainer shared a photo of herself on the field after traveling to support husband Patrick on his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place in the Buccaneers' home stadium in Tampa, proved to be a victorious one for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—beyond just having Brittany as his IRL cheerleader—with the team winning 41-31.
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
Daughters of Former NBA Player Who Killed Limo Driver, Upset He’s Being Honored By St. John’s
St. John’s University is receiving some strong criticism from the daughters of former NBA player Jayson Williams after their decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. The decision comes after accusations of neglect in their lives following Williams’ role in the fatal shooting...
Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'
After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
howafrica.com
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle
American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
Ime Udoka's mistress' identity has been revealed as "devout Mormon married mother-of-three” 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Dead at 25
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, according to her grieving mother. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey ???,” Bailey, 45, captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps of her late daughter, which included gorgeous selfies, family photos and pics of Kayla as a child. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon ??.”
Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday
Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
ETOnline.com
Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game
Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News
Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Top Swimsuit Photos
Genie Bouchard has been making her comeback on the tennis court in recent months. The Canadian tennis star has dealt with some injuries in recent years, though she's hoping to regain her top form on the court in the months to come. Bouchard has built up a big brand both...
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
WWE Legend Kevin Nash's Son Tristen 'Tragically' Dead at 26
"There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be," Sean Oliver — who hosts a podcast with Kevin Nash — said of the WWE Hall of Famer's late son Tristen Nash WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is mourning the death of his son, Tristen Nash. Tristen died at the age of 26, professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp announced via Twitter on Thursday. "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age...
Look: Photo Of Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals hosted the New Orleans Saints in a battle of 2-4 teams. It's also one of the last opportunities for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to keep his job. Fans shouldn't be feeling too bad for Kingsbury, though, he's doing just fine. Kingsbury is dating...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
635K+
Followers
80K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 5