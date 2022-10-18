Tulsa motorists riding the gas price roller coaster see a slight drop

In Tulsa gas prices are down a dime in the last week.

AAA says the average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.48.

A year ago... gas was selling for $2.99. The average price of diesel in Tulsa is up to $4.91 a gallon from $4.61 a week ago.

Gas Buddy says the states with the lowest average gasoline prices are Georgia, Texas and Mississippi.

The highest prices are found in Alaska, Oregon, and California.

Gas Buddy’s Patrick De Haan says, “Recession fears continue to mount as well as worse than expected jobs data, pushing the world’s largest economy to the brink of a more prolonged slowdown, pushing oil lower.”

On Monday, Benchmark U.S. crude fell 15 cents to $85.46 a barrel; wholesale gasoline fell 4 cents to $2.59 a gallon.

