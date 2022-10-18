ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa motorists riding the gas price roller coaster see a slight drop

By Glenn Schroeder
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hA7o5_0idXQTHI00

In Tulsa gas prices are down a dime in the last week.

AAA says the average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.48.

A year ago... gas was selling for $2.99. The average price of diesel in Tulsa is up to $4.91 a gallon from $4.61 a week ago.

Gas Buddy says the states with the lowest average gasoline prices are Georgia, Texas and Mississippi.

The highest prices are found in Alaska, Oregon, and California.

Gas Buddy’s Patrick De Haan says, “Recession fears continue to mount as well as worse than expected jobs data, pushing the world’s largest economy to the brink of a more prolonged slowdown, pushing oil lower.”

On Monday, Benchmark U.S. crude fell 15 cents to $85.46 a barrel; wholesale gasoline fell 4 cents to $2.59 a gallon.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Women’s small business fair held in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Green Country women got the chance to showcase their businesses thanks to the Fall women’s small business vendor fair. Over 25 local vendors gathered in Broken Arrow to attend the fair where customers could browse their products and speak with local business owners about what they offer to the community.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Local couple gets married at Tulsa Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple opened up their big day not just to friends and family, but to everyone who was at Tulsa Oktoberfest. On Saturday afternoon, Robert and Mary Eddy said ‘I do’ in the “Bier Stube” tent at Tulsa Oktoberfest. “It just...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Crews continue to monitor Talala-area fire Sunday

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters in northwest Rogers County responded to a fire near Talala on Sunday. The fire was reported around 8 a.m. near 390 and 4070 Rd. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Northwest Rogers County Fire worked to contain the fire. The cause of the...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa nonprofit holds clothes sale

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit organization is raising funds with a clothes sale in midtown Tulsa. Dress for Success Tulsa is a nonprofit dedicated to helping women reach economic independence. The “Fall into Savings Sale” is happening at the nonprofit’s building at East 31st Street and South Harvard...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Ferguson Subaru and Tulsa SPCA partner for pet adoption event

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Through a partnership with Tulsa SPCA, a pet adoption event was held at Ferguson Subaru, near 61st and Elm. The event lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tulsa SPCA provided dogs and cats at discounted adoption fees and Ferguson Subaru hosted a supply drive for Tulsa SPCA.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Bixby man convicted for Broken Arrow double murder

TULSA, Okla. — A Bixby man was convicted Friday in federal court for an attempted carjacking in Tulsa and a later double murder that occurred in Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. A federal jury found 21-year-old Hunter Isaiah Hobbs guilty of all seven...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Girl Scouts take part in cybersecurity event at TU

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa hosted a special event on Saturday that brought Girl Scouts to campus to teach them the importance of online security. The Girl Scouts learned about passwords, steganography and encryption. TU student Samantha Phillips said the cybersecurity badge workshop is a great opportunity...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

6 teens in custody following car chase overnight

TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sanders, Green lead No. 11 Oklahoma St. past No. 20 Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. — (AP) — Spencer Sanders fought through pain to deliver a key win for Oklahoma State. The senior threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left, and the 11th-ranked Cowboys defeated No. 20 Texas 41-34 on Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
KRMG

Sand Springs couple married 80 years wins national award

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs couple was honored on Friday with a prestigious title. Orvel and Virginia Sherril have been married 80 years and won the title of “Longest Married Couple in the U.S.”. “I’ve always thanked her for every meal,” Orvel said. “She liked a...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Owasso Education Foundation holds annual fundraiser

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Owasso Education Foundation held their annual Denim and Diamonds Gala Saturday. The event featured live entertainment, painting and a live auction. Money raised helps fund grants for teachers at Owasso Public Schools. Co-Chair Grant Killion said it’s important to invest in the public school system....
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Suspect in axe attack charged with murder after 22-year-old victim dies

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say the charges against 26-year-old Israel Trejo have been amended to first degree murder after the 22-year-old victim of Monday night’s axe attack died in the hospital on Thursday. Fox23 News spoke with Lt. Brandon Watkins about the investigation into Monday’s violent attack....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
98K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy