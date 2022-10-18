Read full article on original website
Two Potential Opportunities for Value Creation Emerge as Starboard Takes a Stake in Salesforce
Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and their clients together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help enable sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings Season Heats Up and Companies Could ‘Keep Flying' Barring a Severe Slowdown
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks will likely continue to do well as long as the economy holds up. "Many companies have battened down the hatches, so to speak, and prepped for a recession. So if we don't get a severe slowdown, they will indeed keep flying," the "Mad Money" host said.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. American Express (AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
Twitter Users, Watchdog Group Raise Concerns Over Elon Musk's Reported Layoffs Plan
Twitter users and watchdog groups are reacting to a report that Elon Musk plans to lay off most of the social media company’s workforce if and when he becomes owner. At Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, the talk of layoffs has caused a chill for the social media company. The...
Pinterest, Headspace Offer Free Mental Health Resources to Content Creators: ‘We Wanted to Inspire the People Who Do the Inspiring'
Content creation can be tough, and even mentally taxing for some. It's a sentiment that influencers have expressed on social media. "I realized I traded my 9-to-5 to work 24/7 instead. Not a second goes by that I'm not thinking about making content," said @jaegurley in a TikTok video from early this year.
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
Warby Parker, Once Online-Only Eyeglasses Retailer, Plans Hundreds of More Stores
Warby Parker, the eyewear brand founded to lower costs in a market dominated by players including Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, was among the first retail startups to use a direct-to-consumer business model. Since making the first Disruptor 50 list in 2013, Warby Parker has expanded its eyeglass business to include a...
How Lululemon Built a Multibillion-Dollar Athletic Wear Empire
Lululemon is a multibillion-dollar leader in the high-end active wear category that owns and operates 600 stores, 40 of which are located in Europe. Its roots date back to 1998 when it opened as "Lululemon Athletica," a yoga-wear brand geared toward women and yoga enthusiasts. With in-store services, a heavy...
Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy." Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax." Fox...
How This Beauty Brand Founder Turned Her Side Hustle Into a Business Bringing in Millions
Araceli Ledesma, founder and CEO of Araceli Beauty, is a master at building a successful business from the ground up while staying true to her culture and values. As a freelance makeup artist, Ledesma launched Araceli Beauty, a "Mexicana-inspired" beauty and cosmetics brand, in 2018 as a side hustle. "I...
Facebook Shuttle Bus Drivers Are Losing Their Jobs as Meta Slashes Costs and Employees Stay Home
Meta is cutting back on its shuttle bus usage, leaving contractors on the verge of losing their jobs. Multiple contracting firms say they'll have to cut a significant number of workers in November. Local union leaders say drivers plan to fight back by protesting the cuts. Facebook's plans to cut...
