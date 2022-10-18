Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
wunc.org
Here are the details for funerals, services for Raleigh shooting victims
Five people were shot and killed last Thursday in northeast Raleigh by a 15-year-old suspect. The shooting began in the Hedingham neighborhood and then continued on the Neuse River greenway trail. Many of the victims were killed while going about their everyday routines — heading to work, walking their dog,...
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
WITN
Escaped murderer from Lee Co. back in custody
SANFORD, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says an escaped murderer from Sanford Correctional Institution is back in custody. NCDPS says Reginald Jones was captured Wednesday night in Sanford. He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Durham mother turns anger about gun violence into action
DURHAM, N.C. — No afternoon at Blaire Rodgers' house is complete without a temper tantrum. The mother of three has grown used to all the chaos. You might say she's an expert at multitasking, also working from home for a tech company. It's what's beyond the four walls of...
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting suspect's medical condition improves, brother's funeral planned for Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in last week’s Raleigh mass shooting has improved, the 15-year-old boy’s mother told WRAL News. Austin Thompson was moved Monday night to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed, according to his mother, Elise Thompson. The boy had previously been listed in critical condition.
WRAL
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
cbs17
WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator
WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
Miami Valley native killed in North Carolina shooting
Connors was of seven people shot and killed by a 15-year-old gunman who went on a rampage in Raleigh Thursday night in his own neighborhood.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after gunshots fired into home near Fayetteville
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
'She was not with us anymore': Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. — Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Wake County Health Department briefly evacuated; no threat
RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed was operating on restricted access Wednesday, and staff were asked to leave the nearby Wake County Health Department building for a brief period of time. At 9:30 a.m., there were at least five Raleigh police vehicles at the health department building on Sunnybrook Road. By...
publicradioeast.org
Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile
News outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in Raleigh last week. His name is Austin Thompson, and he is a 15-year-old whose victims included his older brother. Despite Thompson's status as a juvenile, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman plans to move the teen's case to superior court.
cbs17
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
cbs17
2 suspects at large after man shot multiple times in targeted Zebulon shooting: police
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight shooting in Zebulon injured a 25-year-old male and started the search for two suspects, Zebulon police said Wednesday morning. Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting scene in the 400 block of E. Stronach Avenue, a residential area off of E. Gannon Avenue.
Men taken to hospital after shooting at north Raleigh apartment
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two men were injured Monday in a shooting at a north Raleigh apartment. Before 4:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Shanda Drive. Both men were taken to the hospital. One was seriously injured, and the other had non-life-threatening...
