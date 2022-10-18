ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

wunc.org

Here are the details for funerals, services for Raleigh shooting victims

Five people were shot and killed last Thursday in northeast Raleigh by a 15-year-old suspect. The shooting began in the Hedingham neighborhood and then continued on the Neuse River greenway trail. Many of the victims were killed while going about their everyday routines — heading to work, walking their dog,...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Escaped murderer from Lee Co. back in custody

SANFORD, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says an escaped murderer from Sanford Correctional Institution is back in custody. NCDPS says Reginald Jones was captured Wednesday night in Sanford. He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without...
LEE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Durham mother turns anger about gun violence into action

DURHAM, N.C. — No afternoon at Blaire Rodgers' house is complete without a temper tantrum. The mother of three has grown used to all the chaos. You might say she's an expert at multitasking, also working from home for a tech company. It's what's beyond the four walls of...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

WANTED: Warren County deputies searching for police impersonator

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are searching for one or more suspected believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer. During the encounters, the sheriff’s office said the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he followed the victim home....
WARREN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after gunshots fired into home near Fayetteville

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home

ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
publicradioeast.org

Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile

News outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in Raleigh last week. His name is Austin Thompson, and he is a 15-year-old whose victims included his older brother. Despite Thompson's status as a juvenile, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman plans to move the teen's case to superior court.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

