ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 19

Julio C Delgado
5d ago

If Trump would be irrelevant to the Republican Party then I would gladly go back to the Republican mind set. For now “Hell No” Trump supporters

Reply(2)
13
Pflanzsamen
4d ago

It's impossible to support trump whithout appearing feeble minded and incompitent to all around you. Is it a cry for help?

Reply
6
Debby Romo
3d ago

He can't walk back his campaign ad adoring & implying trump should be worshipped & glorified like the mormon's MORONI adorning their temples. That should have been the end of him in Utah.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
NBC News

NBC News

522K+
Followers
58K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy