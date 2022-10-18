Read full article on original website
Julio C Delgado
5d ago
If Trump would be irrelevant to the Republican Party then I would gladly go back to the Republican mind set. For now “Hell No” Trump supporters
Pflanzsamen
4d ago
It's impossible to support trump whithout appearing feeble minded and incompitent to all around you. Is it a cry for help?
Debby Romo
3d ago
He can't walk back his campaign ad adoring & implying trump should be worshipped & glorified like the mormon's MORONI adorning their temples. That should have been the end of him in Utah.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
deseret.com
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes estranged wife reacts to secret recording
Tasha Adams, the estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes reacts to a secret recording of Rhodes played in court. He is charged with conspiring to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force on January 6, 2021.
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
George Conway says Trump's piling legal issues have turned him into a 'cornered animal' that will eventually turn on the GOP
George Conway weighed in on Trump's brimming docket of legal issues. He predicted that Trump would eventually be convicted, but would also cause "real pain" to the US. "The party is finally going to realize that Trump will take them down with him," Conway said. George Conway, a prominent lawyer...
Here's what Oath Keeper leader's estranged wife is '100% positive' he will do at trial
Tasha Adams, the estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, talks with CNN’s Kasie Hunt about Rhodes and his trial for involvement in the attack on the US Capitol.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
A video is shown of former US President Donald Trump at the US House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Thursday during a...
‘The View': Ana Navarro Reminds Trump That, Like McConnell’s, His Wives Weren’t Born in the US (Video)
Ana Navarro reminded Trump on Monday that, like Mitch McConnell’s, his ex-wife and current wife weren’t born in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they love America any less than others. “Let me remind Donald Trump, ’cause obviously what he’s trying to do here is say that...
Recognizing His Election Loss, Trump Tried To Make A ‘Catastrophic’ National Security Move
In November 2020, as Donald Trump was falsely declaring in public that he’d won the presidential election, he privately ordered a rapid withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and Somalia — attempting to fulfill a long-held plan and ensure a mess for President-elect Joe Biden. On Thursday, the...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Retired Republican judge joins fight against 'centerpiece' of Trump's effort to overturn election
Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig -- considered a legal luminary in conservative circles -- is joining with voting rights groups as a co-counsel in a Supreme Court case in order to persuade the justices to reject an obscure legal theory that has been promoted by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Republican Group Names And Shames GOP’s ‘Big Lie’ Candidates In Unsparing Video
The Republican Accountability Project says: "The GOP is the Big Lie Party."
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
