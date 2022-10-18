ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Millions of Americans Can No Longer Afford a House

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDu2B_0idXQMLR00 Residential real estate was fairly cheap before the pandemic, or at least cheap compared to today. A land rush for homes in many cities changed that across most of the country. Higher mortgage rates also have attacked affordability. The number of Americans who cannot afford a house has soared by millions in the past several months.

While moderate home prices helped affordability in 2018 and 2019, a drop in mortgage rates to 3% for 30-year fixed mortgages brought home prices into range for people who could not be home buyers financially. Usually, this was measured by the income-to-median home price ratio in each market.

Realtor.com's recent Every Time Mortgage Rates Rise, Buyers Need to Make This Much More to Afford a Home report shows the effect of home prices and mortgage rates on the number of people who can buy a home in America. It is based on data that covers 128 million homes. Rocke Andrews, a mortgage broker at Lending Arizona, told Realtor.com: “It’s basically a frozen market until prices come down more or rates come down, or both.”

As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, mortgage rates will not decrease but will rise.

Realtor.com says the median home price in the United States is $427,250. The average mortgage rate is 6.7% for a fixed-rate loan. Based on this, a buyer must have a median annual income of $124,000 to buy a home under these circumstances.

The study concludes that 20 million Americans who could afford a home last year can no longer do so. This also means only 36 million people can buy homes today, based on the Realtor.com formula. At 3% mortgage rates, the comparable number was 54 million.
ALSO READ: Cities Where New Apartment Construction Is Skyrocketing
The national real estate market will be ruined if mortgage rates move above 10%. The number of people who can buy a home has dropped to 23 million. Demand, based on the residential real estate market over the past decade, has disappeared.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 127

TED ROS
4d ago

Without a home you are at the mercy of the weather or worse a greedy landlord. You voted for the wrong candidate didn't you?

Reply(2)
24
Deplorable Me
4d ago

thanks goes to all those that duplicated those mail in ballots.. and a special shout out to those poll workers that ran some through a couple extra times! You Win!

Reply(1)
10
GCRV
5d ago

…or gas. Apparently 85 million people voted for this rotting bag of oatmeal.

Reply(1)
29
Related
24/7 Wall St.

14 Household Items That Are Actually Getting Cheaper

The news about inflation activity during the month of September could hardly have been worse. Despite a drop in the price of gas and oil, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index rose by 8.2% year over year. This pace continues to run near a 40-year high. And although the price […]
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
OREGON STATE
deseret.com

The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year

It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
SILVERDALE, WA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

142K+
Followers
89K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy