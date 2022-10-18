ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Parking lot fire destroys 73 vehicles at Texas pumpkin patch, leaving a graveyard of burnt cars

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

A large grass fire engulfed a pumpkin patch in Texas on Saturday, destroying 73 vehicles in the monstrous blaze, according to the farm's Facebook page .

The fire broke out at the Robinson Family Farm, a patch in Temple, Texas, that regularly hosts visitors. While the farm portion of the patch was not affected by the fire, the grass parking lot went up in smoke.

According to Bell County (Texas) Fire Marshall Chris Mahlstedt, who spoke to local reporters , firefighters were able to control the blaze and put out the fire a few hours after it began. A discarded cigarette thrown into dry grass is being considered as a possible start to the fire, according to Mahlstedt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19g7Fq_0idXQLSi00
A fire broke out at the Robinson Family Farm, a pumpkin patch in Temple, Texas. Over 70 cars were completely destroyed. Storyful

Mahlstedt told The San Antonio Express-News no one was seriously hurt in the incident, but four firefighters and two visitors were treated for non-life-threatening, heat-related injuries.

'Irreparable': Easter Island fire chars famous towering Moai statues; arson suspected

Halloween waste a 'major issue': Here's how to be more sustainable this year.

Video footage from Waco, Texas television station KCEN News (NBC 6) showed black smoke consuming the entire car lot. Some people are seen rushing to cars, while most others are seen fleeing to safety. Later footage and photos of the cars in the aftermath of the fire show vehicles completely burnt down to metal remains.

"We saw black smoke, and we’re like, something legit is on fire," eye-witness Kat Cabana, who saw her car destroyed by the fire, told Dallas television station WFAA (ABC 8) . "You could hear glass exploding, what I assume was tires popping, exploding, people’s gas tanks exploding. The wind was taking the smoke and making it bigger and bigger."

Bell County, where the fire took place, is currently under a burn ban because of extreme drought and heat conditions.

According to its website , the Robinson Family Farm is family owned and opens seasonally for Easter, a pumpkin patch and for precut Christmas tree sales.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Parking lot fire destroys 73 vehicles at Texas pumpkin patch, leaving a graveyard of burnt cars

Comments / 176

bcfhas
5d ago

I am a smoker and I HATE people who throw cigarettes out car window or anywhere. Put it out and put butt into trash. BE AN ADULT NOT A PIG!

Reply(17)
116
Brenda Hapner
5d ago

That’s absolutely horrible! I’m a smoker but I always snuff my butts and dispose them in an empty water bottle. I feel terrible for the pumpkin patch families and those who lost their vehicles. Even insurance doesn’t cover the replacement cost on most vehicles. 😢😢😢😢😢😢

Reply(3)
48
Cary Brown Eustice
5d ago

Lucky it was a pumpkin patch and not a corn maze... that would have been devastating! Cars can be replaced but you can't replace people! Hard for the people that lost cars, but it could have been sooo much worse!

Reply
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
GATESVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Water released from area lakes for downstream needs

BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
WACO, TX
Elgin Courier

A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin

Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
ELGIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County man gets 30 years for felony evasion, collision

Richard Spradling of Burnet County was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a series of crimes in January that ultimately led to a collision with a county employee while Spradling was evading arrest in a vehicle he was unauthorized to operate. He was 23 years old at the time.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

650K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy