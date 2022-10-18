ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Dwayne Johnson reportedly sidestepped the DC movie boss to get a major character's long-awaited cameo into 'Black Adam'

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQxdW_0idXQ5QL00
Dwayne Johnson in "Black Adam." Warner Bros.
  • Dwayne Johnson went around the DC film boss to seek approval for a major character's cameo in "Black Adam."
  • The new Warner Bros. studio heads said yes to the cameo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
  • "Black Adam," Johnson's passion project, hits theaters this weekend.

"Black Adam" hits theaters this weekend, and fans will recognize a major DC Comics character in a not-so surprising cameo.

That wasn't always the plan, though.

Star Dwayne Johnson, who plays the title character, went around DC movie boss Walter Hamada after he said no to the cameo, and sought approval from the new Warner Bros. studio heads, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, instead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After De Luca and Abdy said yes to the character's long-awaited big-screen return, and hurried negotiations were finalized with the actor, the cameo was shot in September, THR reported.

Neither representatives for Johnson nor Warner Bros. immediately returned requests for comment.

Anyone who has been paying attention to Johnson's comments on social media and in interviews in recent weeks could determine who the character is. But for the sake of avoiding spoilers, we won't name the person here.

"Black Adam" is Johnson's 15-year passion project. He was first cast as the character, a god-like antihero with magical abilities, in 2007, but the movie has experienced development speed bumps since.

"15 hard years of fighting to make this passion project a reality," Johnson said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Years of studio execs saying 'is there any other DC superheroes you want to play INSTEAD of Black Adam?' My answer was always no."

It hit one more speed bump after the pandemic delayed its initial release date of December 2021 to this year.

"Black Adam" is the first franchise tentpole theatrical release in months, as movie theaters face a lack of new releases compared with before the pandemic.

Johnson's star power could be the main draw, as Black Adam isn't a well-known character. Box Office Pro chief analyst Shawn Robbins projected the movie to open anywhere from $55 million to $70 million in his initial long-range forecast in September.

"Black Adam" comes at a time when the DC movie franchise itself is at a crossroads. DC's new corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, has been looking for an executive to replace Hamada and lead a "10-year plan" similar to Marvel's, to no avail so far.

Johnsons seems to have other ideas.

"I feel very confident about the direction of the DC universe," Johnson told The New York Times in an interview published Monday. "It is going to require real strategy and real leadership. And that requires us not to look at Marvel's success and say, let's follow that blueprint. That's Marvel. I'm very happy for them. We don't want to be Marvel, in my opinion. We want to be DC and we want to do it our way."

Comments / 41

Bubi 2 three
5d ago

They need to stop replacing characters like Superman, Spiderman and Batman and changing their life stories. They have butchered the story lines so badly you don't even know the original any more. It is stupid and redundant. And if you disagree just so that you can watch another movie about your favorite character then you aren't really loyal to the characters, just their name. I stopped watching Batman when they changed how his parents died and who killed them for the 3rd time. Then Gotham just shredded any hope of returning to normalcy. You cannot run 15 story lines and call them all true.

Reply(15)
14
PuffNatik
5d ago

And wouldn't you know it recent news just popped up that we're gonna get another Superman with Harry Cavel. I'm willing to bet it's Superman cameo right in the end. After the Shazam fight.

Reply(3)
7
Nathan Taylor
4d ago

am I completely off base or are they completely not even considering Rogue as a superhero with super powers and flight and attitude somebody should do a Rogue movie because she was sassy she was beautiful and she was super strong since she took Mrs marbles all of her powers so just a thought let me know if y'all care or don't care

Reply(2)
3
Related
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
AdWeek

Recently Fired Nick Fury Meets His Replacement in Ad for Mobile Game Marvel Snap

When it comes to forming and managing a league of the planet’s top superheroes, Nick Fury is a highly capable, uniquely qualified individual. But even he isn’t immune to the possibility of being replaced by a younger, more impressionable agent, as is the case in a new campaign for the mobile game Marvel Snap which officially releases today.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
International Business Times

'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]

A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
epicstream.com

The Flash Star Ezra Miller Reportedly Set to be Fired by Warner Bros. Discovery

There have been conflicting reports surrounding Ezra Miller's true status in the DC Extended Universe and while it may have looked like his days as the Fastest Man Alive are numbered, most recent reports have claimed that his meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery went pretty well and the general belief currently is that he'll return for more projects after The Flash despite the slew of controversies that have plagued his personal and professional life.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have

By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
BET

Lupita Nyong’o On Why She Walked Away From ‘The Woman King’

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o turned down a role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has been a critical and box office success. Nyong’o is now explaining why she walked away from playing an Agojie warrior. Nyong’o, who starred in a short documentary about the Agojie tribe...
Business Insider

Business Insider

685K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy