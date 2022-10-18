ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I was fined $200 for accidentally stealing less than $7 at Walmart self-checkout – I’ll never return to the store

By Callie Patteson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43f8Pi_0idXQ2mA00

A WALMART shopper has boycotted the superstore for years after she claims she was forced to pay a more than $200 fine for accidentally stealing an item that cost less than $7.

Mari-Grecia Odal, a former special education teacher to children with autism, revealed her regrettable mistake in an online forum in August and alleged that the store refused to believe it was just an accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOoGG_0idXQ2mA00
A woman, who is not pictured above, was forced to pay a more than $200 fine after accidentally stealing toothpaste and a toothbrush from Walmart when using the self checkout Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GWSY_0idXQ2mA00
The risk of accidental theft when using self check out grows with the more items you buy Credit: Reuters

“I was at a Walmart a few years ago. I had a full cart of merchandise which I had paid for. Except for a toothbrush and a tube of toothpaste which had fallen to the bottom of the cart,” she wrote on Quora in response to a question about Walmart’s shoplifting policy.

The former teacher said that as she exited the store, the alarm went off.

Quickly, Walmart staff pulled her aside and checked her, she added.

There were no other items that I hadn't paid for,” Odal said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPV1h_0idXQ2mA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcXd4_0idXQ2mA00

“I try to explain that the item of which I was suspected of shoplifting had simply fallen to the bottom of the cart and I had not seen it having ended there.”

“Thing was, they wouldn’t believe me, and so, I said that I had just paid for all the other items in the cart…so why would I steal an item which was less than $7?”

However, she says the staff members still allegedly refused to believe her, called 911, and she was taken to the police station.

“I was given a fine, a little over $200, which of course, I paid. But I was so disgusted with the incident, that I decided not ever to shop at Walmart again. To this day, I’ve stayed out of all Walmarts.”

Odal claimed that her boycott of Walmart isn’t over the fear of the accident happening again, “but because all the rigmarole I had to go through was so unpleasant, that I never was able to consider shopping at that store.”

“All in all, it was the most embarrassing event that ever happened to me. Not only that but, I was innocent. Just not believed in my truth,” she wrote.

Odal did not immediately respond to The U.S. Sun’s request for comment on the incident.

Shoplifting while using the self-checkout machine – whether accidental or intentional – is fairly common, and the chances of it happening only increase with the more items a shopper buys.

A 2018 study written by Adrian Beck, emeritus professor of criminology at the University of Leicester, found that if shoppers have 50 items in their cart, there is a 60 percent chance of at least one item going unscanned. If shoppers have 100 items, that chance increases to 86 percent.

If you do accidentally forget to scan an item at Walmart, there’s not a guarantee you will be forced to pay the same high price Odal says she did.

In the same Quora answer thread, another user called Dena Barrett revealed she accidentally tried to leave the store without scanning a bag of chips.

“Apparently it was light enough not to set off the scales in the bagging area but when I got to the door, I was stopped,” Barrett wrote.

“The Loss Prevention person told me I was trying to leave with unpaid merchandise but since I had about 6 bags filled with stuff, it was a small bag of chips and everything else had been properly scanned, they told me to go back and rescan the chips and then let me go.”

Comments / 179

1
5d ago

Stop doing self checkout. Come on people, you heard about this issue previously. It’s just not worth going to jail to save a minute. Plus you’re working for free, and making the stores even more profit.

Reply(22)
65
Fred Dahler
5d ago

Just don't use Self checkout,why would I take away someone else's Job,without a Benefit! If I self checkout I should get at least a 10% discount!

Reply(14)
40
Stoney Stinkfinger
5d ago

more than once I've bought and paid for a bag of groceries and have forgotten it at the store... do you think i get my stuff or any compensation or get to charge Walmart for stealing their stuff back from me? double standards

Reply(4)
42
Related
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
ALPENA, MI
TheDailyBeast

Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
836K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy