Columbus band keeping 'The Spirit Alive' after tour robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus band traveling from coast to coast got robbed after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this week. “Spirit of the Bear” is touring for the first time across the country but even with no equipment, band members said the show must go on.
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
Columbus Weather: Warm weekend set to arrive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Look at all that beautiful sunshine! The wind is still fairly brisk, but it’s a beautiful afternoon! This weekend will be windy and warm, perfect for festivals and football games. We are watching a tropical system that could send remnants our way next week with scattered showers. Have a great weekend!
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This young pup and cat are looking for their forever families. This sweet puppy came to Colony Cats and Dogs with his two other siblings. He was brought from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia. Billy is a 3-month-old mixed breed.
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Iowa

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State is back at The Shoe as they play host to Iowa at noon. The No. 2 Buckeyes (6-0) and Hawkeyes (3-3) are coming off bye weeks. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more Ohio State Football...
Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
Braxton Miller returns to cheer OSU on against Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller returned to The Shoe Saturday to cheer on the Buckeyes as they trounced Iowa. WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts caught up with Miller, who was part of the last Ohio State team to face Iowa in Columbus. Miller only had praise...
First Scores: Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Gahanna Lincoln 42- Pickerington North 2. Upper Arlington 24- Hilliard Davidson 6. Olentangy Berlin 31 -...
Columbus gas prices down 14 cents in last week, AAA reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio have decreased in the past week, AAA reports. The latest report from AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $3.74. Prices have fallen 14 cents in the last week. According to AAA, the average...
ODOT tractor hit by semi in Pickaway County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew working along U.S 23 was struck by a semi Thursday. ODOT said the semi crashed into the back of an ODOT tractor. The crews working were not injured, ODOT said. So far this year, ODOT said 106...
