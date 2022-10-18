Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Circleville's Richie's New York Corner Deli debuts new pumpkin cannolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Pumpkin Show may be over but if you still need your pumpkin fix we've got you covered. Owner and Chef Richie Verito of Richie's New York Corner Deli joins Good Day Columbus to talk about his new pumpkin cannolis. Other fall treats including...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus band keeping 'The Spirit Alive' after tour robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus band traveling from coast to coast got robbed after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this week. “Spirit of the Bear” is touring for the first time across the country but even with no equipment, band members said the show must go on.
myfox28columbus.com
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
myfox28columbus.com
Pumpkin whisperer Tator Edwards reaches finale of Outrageous Pumpkins, to host live demos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you need a little help carving your Jack O'Lantern this weekend there's a local pumpkin whisperer in town. Grove City's Tator Edwards will host two live demos this weekend. Edwards is among the final 4 of Food Network's 'Outrageous Pumpkins.' The finale premieres at...
myfox28columbus.com
The ABC 6 Toys for Tots campaign includes virtual wish list and in-person donation drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ABC 6 and FOX 28 Toys for Tots Drive is the largest toy collection campaign in Central Ohio, and it just got bigger for 2022. New this holiday season, the toy collection map is expanding its footprint to serve six counties: Franklin, Fairfield, Licking, Hocking, Perry and Pickaway counties.
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Fall landscape and lawn maintenance tips to prepare for winter
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Our weekly Good Day Gardening segments may be wrapping up for the year, but Darby Creek Nursery will remain open 7 days a week. We joined Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, one final time this season to talk about what people should be doing to their landscaping before winter arrives.
myfox28columbus.com
Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
myfox28columbus.com
Non-profit Create Happy Moments brings joy to children through costume drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ever wonder what you can do with your old Halloween costumes? Well, how about putting a smile on a child's face. Create Happy Moments President and Founder Mayra Betances and Secretary of the Board Lizeth Espinosa talk more about the good cause. The non-profit promotes...
myfox28columbus.com
Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Warm weekend set to arrive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Look at all that beautiful sunshine! The wind is still fairly brisk, but it’s a beautiful afternoon! This weekend will be windy and warm, perfect for festivals and football games. We are watching a tropical system that could send remnants our way next week with scattered showers. Have a great weekend!
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This young pup and cat are looking for their forever families. This sweet puppy came to Colony Cats and Dogs with his two other siblings. He was brought from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia. Billy is a 3-month-old mixed breed.
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Iowa
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State is back at The Shoe as they play host to Iowa at noon. The No. 2 Buckeyes (6-0) and Hawkeyes (3-3) are coming off bye weeks. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more Ohio State Football...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
myfox28columbus.com
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
myfox28columbus.com
Braxton Miller returns to cheer OSU on against Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller returned to The Shoe Saturday to cheer on the Buckeyes as they trounced Iowa. WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts caught up with Miller, who was part of the last Ohio State team to face Iowa in Columbus. Miller only had praise...
myfox28columbus.com
First Scores: Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Gahanna Lincoln 42- Pickerington North 2. Upper Arlington 24- Hilliard Davidson 6. Olentangy Berlin 31 -...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus gas prices down 14 cents in last week, AAA reports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio have decreased in the past week, AAA reports. The latest report from AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $3.74. Prices have fallen 14 cents in the last week. According to AAA, the average...
myfox28columbus.com
ODOT tractor hit by semi in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crew working along U.S 23 was struck by a semi Thursday. ODOT said the semi crashed into the back of an ODOT tractor. The crews working were not injured, ODOT said. So far this year, ODOT said 106...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State holds No. 2 in AP poll after Iowa win, gains on Georgia in votes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top of the Associated Press college football poll went unchanged as the Buckeyes prepare to go to Happy Valley. Ohio State remained at No. 2 after beating Iowa 54-10 followed by Tennesee at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4. Ohio State gained ground...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect accused of attacking employee, stealing gaming systems from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of attacking an employee at a store on the northeast side and stealing several gaming systems. Police said at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked an employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road.
