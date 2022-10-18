ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott County, KY

Comments

wymt.com

One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill. Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill. 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested. Several drugs were seized after the pursuit...
OLIVE HILL, KY
thebigsandynews.com

13 arrested following drug probe in Louisa

LOUISA — Louisa Police Chief Greg Fugitt said that a joint investigation on Lackey Avenue led to the arrest of 13 people on Thursday. Fugitt said in a release that officers were following up on complaints from the community and had been conducting an investigation into suspected drug trafficking for several months.
LOUISA, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case

UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 10/19/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Brittany Suttles, 31, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police, for...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Two people flown to hospital following ATV crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Troopers say the crash happened Friday around 9:00 p.m. on US 52 in Nile Township. They say an ATV was traveling southwest when it flipped over. The driver...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision

According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTVQ

12-year-old fatally shoots 4-year-old sibling; KSP investigating

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 12-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister last week in Knott County, according to Kentucky State Police. The shooting, which occurred on Oct. 12 just before midnight, is still under investigation, but police say they don’t believe foul play is suspected and that this shooting was accidental.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after crash involving school bus in Mingo County

UPDATE: (5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – Route 52 has reopened after a fatal crash involving a truck and a Mingo County school bus. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. The bus driver and seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Prestonsburg, Floyd County officials making big plans with ‘biggest news’ of Thunder Ridge Industrial Park

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court are moving forward with a plan that is years in the making. During the SOAR Summit in Pikeville Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Abandoned Mine Lands funding for the purchase of the former Thunder Ridge racing track. The track, which has been empty for decades, has been a target for the county and city for years.
PRESTONSBURG, KY

