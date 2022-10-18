ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How you can bag a $500,000 salary, five weeks of holiday and a free four-bed HOUSE as desperate Outback town pleads for help - but only doctors need apply

By Padraig Collins
 5 days ago

A tiny outback town is so desperate to have a doctor working there full time it's now offering more than half a million dollars and free accommodation to the successful candidate.

Julia Creek in central-northern Queensland, 600km west of Townsville, is offering a base salary of between $400,000 and $514,000 for the right person and promises to help find a job for the GP's partner too.

This is significantly higher than the average GP salary of $175,000, according to 2019-20 tax office data.

North West Hospital and Health Service, which coordinates medical appointments for those in the town, is also offering five weeks of annual leave each year in the job package.

The local council is chipping in too, offering the new doctor a brand-new four-bedroom home rent free in the town which has just over 500 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKZDc_0idXPXqP00
Julia Creek in central-northern Queensland, 600km west of Townsville, is offering a base salary of between $400,000 and $514,000 for the right person and promises to help find a job for the GP's partner too 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHtsM_0idXPXqP00
Pictured is the ad from the North West Hospital and Health Service offering a huge salary to work in Julia Creek

Julia Creek has not had a full-time doctor for more than 10 years, with locals having to travel hundreds of kilometres to other towns for treatment.

The town has a six-bed day hospital staffed by nurses which provides low-level care, and temporary care for patients waiting to be transferred in an emergency.

If locals need to see a doctor, the closest one is 147km away in Richmond.

Deputy mayor Janene Fegan said patients sometimes need to travel 250km to Mount Isa to see a GP.

'When Covid-19 hit we didn't have a doctor at all,' Ms Fegan told Nine News.

'So it was either present to the hospital and then they would offer telehealth, or, if it was an emergency, they had some facilities there.'

Ms Fegan, who is a former nurse, said it was the potentially serious mid-level cases that could be most difficult.

'For example, if a child has a high temperature, normally they would stay in hospital to be observed for 24 hours,' she said.

'But families are having to travel at 2am in the morning to the next town to see the doctor, or decide whether to wait.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbNky_0idXPXqP00
The advertisement seeking to attract a doctor to Julia Creek also included a map (pictured) to show what the town has to offer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XZNy_0idXPXqP00
The town of Julia Creek in northern Queensland is offering a half million dollars per year in salary to attract a doctor to work there. Pictured is a stock image of a doctor talking to a patient

The deputy mayor also played up the benefits of moving to Julia Creek, saying people are surprised at the facilities the town has, and how scenic and easy to live in it is.

To encourage applicants, the North West Hospital and Health Service got testimonies from a former Julia Creek doctor and the wife of a former GP in the town.

Dr Martin Doris, who practised there from 1999 to 2004, said he looks back with 'incredibly fond memories' of the town.

'Moving from cold, green and wet Ireland to the dry, hot expanse of McKinlay Shire was definitely a shock to the system,' he said.

'Thankfully the people of Julia Creek and McKinlay welcomed us with open arms – we became part of the community.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfPMf_0idXPXqP00
Holly Kenny (pictured with her doctor husband Tim and their son Benji) spent five very happy years in Julia Creek

Holly Kenny, whose husband Tim was the town doctor for five years, also enjoyed her time in Julia Creek.

'We thought we might be able to contribute something … how wrong we were – it was the other way round,' she said.

'Nothing prepared us for the bush hospitality and generosity on every level that we would receive from this precious community.

'We were accepted with open arms and never looked back.'

