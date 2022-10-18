ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doswell, VA

Kings Dominion to stay open all year long

By Scott Wise
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGdj5_0idXObkS00

DOSWELL, Va. -- Kings Dominion is transforming itself into a year-round theme park. Park officials announced Tuesday that the DoswellKings Dominion will now be open "additional weekends" in January, February, and early March.

The added winter weekends, combined with summer hours and annual events such as Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt, and WinterFest means Kings Dominion will be open from January thru December.

“We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months," Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, said.

Park officials said "weather conditions and scheduled maintenance will limit the operation of some park attractions," at various times throughout the year.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sancerresatsunset.com

Things to Do in Colonial Williamsburg during Christmastide

Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia is lovely, quaint, and heart-warming all year round, but never more so than during Christmastide, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. I try to go for at least a day every December. The purpose of this post is to help you plan your...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
DOSWELL, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
livability.com

Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries

Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
livability.com

Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia

Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
Boomer Magazine

Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
RICHMOND, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October

The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy