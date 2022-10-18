Kings Dominion to stay open all year long

DOSWELL, Va. -- Kings Dominion is transforming itself into a year-round theme park. Park officials announced Tuesday that the DoswellKings Dominion will now be open "additional weekends" in January, February, and early March.

The added winter weekends, combined with summer hours and annual events such as Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt, and WinterFest means Kings Dominion will be open from January thru December.

“We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months," Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, said.

Park officials said "weather conditions and scheduled maintenance will limit the operation of some park attractions," at various times throughout the year.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.